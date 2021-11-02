Covid-19 boosters for healthcare workers will reduce virus among staff and decrease likelihood of passing it on, says CMO

Giving Covid-19 booster shots to healthcare workers will serve the dual purpose of reducing the incidence of the virus among staff and also decreasing the likelihood of passing it on to vulnerable patients, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said .

Clinically vulnerable patients are themselves at higher risk of serious disease if they catch the virus, he said.

The boosters should help in keeping staff at work to help run the health service, he said in his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly endorsing the recommendation to roll out the boosters to health staff.

Less than 2pc of infected health staff catch the virus on the job.

He said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) had recommended “frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact should be prioritised for the administration of a booster dose."

He said: “It is my understanding that a comprehensive account of the evidence underpinning the recommendation will follow later this week.

"In coming to these recommendations, Niac has considered the evidence in relation to duration of protective immunity following Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers, as well as epidemiological data pertaining to healthcare workers in respect of breakthrough infections, hospitalisations and ICU admissions and deaths."

The booster dose should be given six months-with a minimum interval of five months- following completion of the primary vaccination schedule.

"Further, if a healthcare worker had a breakthrough infection following their primary vaccination course, the booster dose should be delayed for at least six months after the Covid-19 infection was diagnosed.

"In cases where an mRNA vaccine is contraindicated, consideration may be given to administration of a booster dose of another authorised vaccine based on an individual risk-benefit assessment."

He said multiple studies have shown that a heterologous (mix-and-match) strategy appears safe and effective in providing a significant immune boost and may be most beneficial in those who initially received a non-mRNA vaccine .

Although there has been some loss of vaccine effectiveness in preventing infection, the currently authorised vaccines are still highly effective in preventing illness severe enough to warrant hospitalisation, ICU admission or death.

Niac point out that the evidence supports that vaccine efficacy and effectiveness against symptomatic disease for healthcare workers is similar to that for the general population.

Moreover, breakthrough infections in HCWs are largely acquired in the community with less than 2pc of infections acquired in healthcare settings.

This underpins the importance of the recommendation that public health and social measures such as good respiratory hygiene, social distancing and good ventilation continue to be observed.

"As Niac notes, booster doses are but one element of a multifaceted approach to containing outbreaks of infection.

By lowering the incidence of breakthrough infections the workers this should help in supporting continuity of healthcare services,” he said.