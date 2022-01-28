There were an additional 9,591 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

There were 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre while 4,482 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

The seven-day rolling average of PCR cases has fallen from 8,052 to 5,014 in the past week and this trend has also continued across the health service.

As of 8am today, there were 707 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, which is a decrease of one on Thursday but a fall of 185 in the past week.

There are currently 69 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is down two on Thursday and down 19 on this day last week. It is also the lowest number in ICU with the virus since October 13 of last year.

The number of positive Covid-19 tests registered in the State has breached 1.2m today, while close to 2.7m people have received a booster dose.

Underlying protection from Covid-19 has maintained despite cases hitting record highs in recent weeks and hospital figures have fallen by more than 30pc in the last two weeks.

This is largely due to the decreased virulence of the now-dominant Omicron strain of Covid-19, which saw record case numbers but a much lower hospitalisation rate when compared with previous strains of the disease.

The UK Health Security Agency has today said that a strain of Omicron, named BA.2 appears to have a transmission advantage over the current strain of Omicron dominant in the UK and Ireland. Health officials do not believe the strain is any more virulent than the current dominant strain.