Covid-19: 4,152 new cases today as Tony Holohan says vaccines for children a ‘significant positive step’

The Department of Health has confirmed 4,152 new cases of Covid-19 today.

As of 8am today, 543 patients were hospitalised with the virus and 118 are in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said - as was noted by the World Health Organisation today - new data on the Omicron variant are emerging every day, “but scientists need time to complete studies and interpret the results”.

He added that care is needed about “drawing firm conclusions until we have a more complete picture”.

In a statement released this evening, Dr Holohan said the high incidence of disease from Covid-19 is being driven by the Delta variant and the measures which broke the transmission of previous variants can work again.

"They can successfully supress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant,” he said.

Dr Holohan described today’s announcement that a Covid-19 vaccine will soon be available to children as “welcome news” and a “significant positive step”.

"In the meantime, vaccination remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves from severe illness and death from Covid-19. I would encourage anyone yet to receive a first dose to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible” he said.

"Please prioritise your booster vaccine appointment as soon as you are called for it. Do not wait until after Christmas to receive your booster vaccine. The benefits of receiving your booster dose far outweigh any potential risks that may arise in the meantime.

"You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose. This means that anybody who received their vaccine this week can be confident in the protection the booster will offer them as we move closer to the Christmas period.

"As such, is it vital that all of us prioritise our booster appointments as soon as we receive them or make the time to attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if that option is available,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has confirmed that a total of 5,788 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Approval for the roll-out of the vaccine for 5-11 year olds came as latest figures show that Covid incidence among 5-12 year olds has risen to above 1,000 a day.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) data shows that in the week to December 4, there were 7,359 cases among this age cohort, representing more 21pc of all cases nationally.

It was the eighth successive week that Covid infection among primary-aged children increased.

The latest figures represent a more than doubling of the number of weekly cases among 5-12 year olds in the past month, with 3,394 recorded in the week to November 6.

The incidence rate among 5-12 year olds is now almost twice that of the rest of the population at 1,341 per 100,000, compared with a national average of 718 per 100,000. Among 13-18 year olds it’s 548 per 100,000.

In face of the mounting cases, last week saw the availability of free antigen tests for school close contacts of confirmed cases, while mask wearing was introduced for third class up from the middle of the week.

There were 30 school outbreaks, involving 131 linked cases, newly reported to HPSC last week, down from 45 the previous week before. Last week’s outbreaks included 12 in primary schools, 15 in special education schools and one in a post primary school.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are identified in a setting, but it does not necessarily mean that transmission has occurred on site.

Meanwhile, public health teams conducted close contact testing in 179 post-primary and special education schools last week following notification of a confirmed case who had attended during the infectious time period.

Involved 157 post-primary schools , where the post-testing detection rate was 7.6pc and 22 special education schools, with a detection rate of 6.5pc .

Controversially, public health teams have not carried close contact tracing and testing in primary schools since the end of September, and the Government is facing demands for its return.