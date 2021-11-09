Covid-19: 3,578 new cases as number of patients in hospital with virus at highest since March

There have been 3,578 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

As of 8am today, 520 patients were being treated in hospital with the virus. This is the highest number in hospital since March 1 last when there were 540 patients with Covid-19.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said there have been over 44,000 cases of the virus reported over the last two weeks.

He said the high number of cases represents a “significant risk” to the most vulnerable in our society.

"Today we are reporting 3,578 cases of Covid-19, with 520 cases in hospital and 83 in ICU.

"We have reported over 44,000 cases in the past 14 days. The volume of disease in the community is really very high and represents a significant risk to those who are most vulnerable in our society.

"We need to continue to use all of the tools available to us to protect ourselves and others. By layering all of the public health measures with which we are now so familiar, we can help to break the chains of transmission.”

Dr Holohan again reiterated the need to continue the basic measures such as hand washing and mask wearing.

“Ensure that you are washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask on public transport and in other social settings, try to meet others outdoors and ensure that indoor spaces are well-ventilated,” he said.

He added: “And of course, it remains essential that anyone with symptoms isolates and gets tested.”