Covid-19: 17,065 new cases as close to 60pc of adults now boosted

There have been 17,065 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This comes as almost six in ten adults (59pc) have now received a booster dose, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said. This compares to an average of 32pc across Europe. Dr Holohan says Ireland boasts an “exceptional uptake”.

As of 8am today, there were 1,023 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 83 are in ICU.

“The primary purpose of vaccination has always been to prevent serious illness and death – Covid-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective in this regard and have provided significant protection to the most vulnerable and to our health system in recent weeks, with the booster dose restoring protection against severe disease to 90pc. At present, just 20pc of people in intensive care have been boosted,” Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan said those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, “if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.

“It is important that those who have not yet availed of a booster vaccine now do so; appointments are available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

“Finally, it is also very important that those who have not yet availed of any vaccine, for whatever reason, come forward for it as soon as possible. Without vaccination, they remain susceptible to the severest effects of Covid-19. Your GP, pharmacist, obstetrician or midwife will be very happy to discuss any concerns or questions you may have about vaccination,” Dr Holohan said.