There have been 92 new deaths of people with Covid-19 notified in the past week, as a further 12,560 cases were confirmed this afternoon.

Of the 92 deaths, 69 occurred in January or February of this year and 32 occurred in the past week.

Nine occurred in December, five in November and nine more occurred in October 2021 or earlier, the Department of Health told Independent.ie.

It was the most deaths notified in one week since the Department of Health began collating deaths on a weekly basis in June 2021. It is also the most deaths newly-notified in a seven-day period since April 2021.

There have now been a total of 6,228 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today notified of 5,940 PCR-confirmed cases, while on Tuesday, 6,620 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, there were 630 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, down from 657 on Tuesday, while there are 65 people with Covid-19 in ICU, a reduction of one on Tuesday.

This comes as an Oireachtas Committee today heard there is no finalised plan to disband or “wind down” Nphet, but Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the move is being considered by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Dr Holohan told the committee that there will be an ongoing need for a panel of experts from across a variety of disciplines needed to advise the government on Covid-19 for a period into the future.

The CMO said he has asked the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to consider the role of vaccines going forward and said it’s possible the general public will not need continuous vaccination, but only those with specific health circumstances.

This comes as Dr Ronan Glynn told the committee that approximately four in five people that are eligible for a booster have come forward for one so far.