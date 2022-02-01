The number in hospital fell by 68 in the last 24 hours.

There have been 10,618 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as the number in hospital has fallen by 68 in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,208 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 6,410 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, there were 624 Covid19 patients hospitalised, which was down 68 from Monday morning and is the lowest number in hospital with the virus since December 30 of last year.

There are 66 people in intensive care with Covid-19, which is down nine from yesterday. This is the joint-lowest number of people in ICU with Covid since early October.

Ireland’s vaccination campaign yesterday passed a milestone of more than 2.7m people who have now received their booster dose. This equates to close to three-quarters of the people who received the primary vaccination course accepting a booster so far.

This is despite very high infection rates of due to Omicron late last year prohibiting many adults receiving their booster until 90 days after their infection.

Denmark has become the first European Union country to state it no longer considers Covid-19 a “socially critical disease” as it dropped most of its restrictions on society today.

While the Omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it is not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said.

Denmark has just 32 coronavirus patients in ICUs, despite a daily case rate of close to 50,000 in recent weeks.

The most visible restriction disappearing is the wearing of face masks, which are no longer mandatory on public transport, in shops, and for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas. Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes.



