Families affected by the south Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) scandal should not have to go through the courts for compensation, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid was speaking in response to the findings of a review into the service which described the treatment 227 children received from a doctor as “risky” and found proof of significant harm to 46 service users.

The findings of the “look back” review into 1,332 files at the South Kerry CAMHS vindicate concerns raised by a whistleblower, locum consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma, whose discoveries in 2020 brought the scandal to light.

The doctor at the centre of the review is not named in the report, but earlier this week the Irish Independent revealed him to be non-consultant hospital doctor David Kromer.

According to the report, concerns about the doctor were first reported in 2018, however, the review team found no proof these concerns were addressed after being reported.

It said that in 2019 concerns about the prescribing of medication by the doctor were clear.

South Kerry has not had a permanent consultant psychiatrist since 2016, but according to the report the governance group did not talk about the risks of a long-term vacancy.

The report said not all of the children who the doctor worked with were put at risk of harm, but the report said the treatment by the doctor of 227 children was risky.

The risks included one or more issues, such as sleepiness, dulled feelings, slowed thinking, serious weight gain and distress.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Paul Reid said in light of the harm that was caused to the young people involved and their families, “court proceedings is something everybody would like to avoid”.

“I don’t have full control over that, as legal processes take their own course, but in terms of the harm that’s been caused here, the worst thing we could end up doing is causing further harm or distress for families,” he added.

Mr Reid said he could not comment on whether the HSE will challenge any legal action which affected parents might take – describing it as an “unfortunate” and “legitimate” process that happens across the health service.

“I can say, my preference would be that we work through immediately the priorities for the children and their families here in the really short-term,” he added.

Mr Reid said the health service is also “very grateful” for people who come forward and raise concerns such as locum consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma. He confirmed that the health service will also investigate Dr Sharma’s claim that he was side lined after he raised concerns about the practices in South Kerry at the time.

When asked if anyone would be sanctioned for failings in relation to oversight which are outlined in the review, Mr Reid said the blame for the lack of supervision at the time does not fall on any one individual.

“The issue related to this case specifically was there was not a dedicated oversight role. People were trying to provide oversights and carrying out the own roles.”

Meanwhile, Mr Reid said work is ongoing to improve the South Kerry CAMHS and to make it safe for patients.

“From the whole suite of work that’s been put over the last few weeks and months, prior to the conclusion of the reports, has been put in by a new Executive Clinical Director; putting in a whole range of supports to make the service safe and that process will continue and we’ll overseas that on a national basis as well,” he added.

Mr Reid also confirmed that he has not spoken any of the families impacted by the scandal yet, but he plans to do so.

“I think in the first instance it was appropriate that the clinical guidance teams, who are now in place, provide that initial support but of course that something I’d be anxious to do at the appropriate time for the families,” he said.