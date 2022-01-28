Court of Appeal upholds 10-year sentence for man who repeatedly sexually abused his young cousin

The Criminal Courts of Justice where the Court of Appeal sits.

The Court of Appeal has upheld the 10-year sentence imposed on a man who repeatedly sexually abused his young cousin at their grandmother’s house in the 1980s, rejecting arguments the abuser's 'redemption' should have been considered.

Thomas Patton (53), last of Castle Avenue, Clontarf, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 24 counts of indecent assault of his cousin at an address in Co Donegal, on dates between April 1, 1984 and January 1, 1990.

A jury, however, convicted him on all counts following a trial in July 2019 and he was jailed for 10 years by Judge Melanie Greally.

The court heard that the victim, Mark Patton, has waived his right to anonymity.

The court heard that Thomas Patton and his victim were first cousins. There was a nine-year age gap between the two and the offending behaviour commenced when the victim was aged six.

At a 2019 sentence hearing, Detective Garda Dominic McGrath told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that the victim's father was from Co Donegal and that his uncle had built a house there in the 1980s that the family regularly visited.

The victim, who stayed in the house when aged between five and 12, would sleep in the same bedroom as the accused.

The court heard Patton would kiss the victim on the mouth and make him “strip off nearly every night he stayed there" and that the victim would then be sexually abused.

The court heard the victim felt he was "in love" with Patton, whom he also thought of as a "big brother".

In his victim impact statement which he read out in court, Mark Patton said he found maintaining relationships difficult, that he had been in counselling for 20 years and that there was pressure put on him from within his family to "stay quiet".

He said he felt "worthlessness and shame" about the abuse and that the assaults "ruined my childhood and so far my adult life".

Mark Patton said he was overprotective of his three children "never had everyday-life's pleasures" and that some of his relatives had stopped talking to him since the accused was found guilty.

The victim said his family was "splintered" since the guilty verdict and that his mother was "sick and frail due to this", adding "maybe, I should have stayed quiet".

"My kids are the reasons I pursued this. I did it to protect them and others," he said, adding that the HSE had told him the assaults were "make believe".

Having lost an appeal against the conviction, Thomas Patton later launched an appeal against the sentence.

His lawyers argued that the trial judge should have taken his "redemption" into consideration.

It was also claimed the imposition of two consecutive sentences, one of four years for assaults committed when Patton was under 18 years of age and one of six years for assaults committed thereafter, had not been warranted.

Today at the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, presiding, sitting with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, dismissed the appeal.

Delivering the judgement, Mr Justice Birmingham said Patton had been convicted of “offending of exceptional seriousness” and that it was “entirely appropriate” for the judge “to consider consecutive sentences”.

At an earlier hearing, the Court of Appeal was told by Hugh Hartnett SC, for Patton, that the custodial term imposed by Judge Greally had been “excessive and disproportionate”.

“The sentences should not have been consecutive and the sentencing judge failed to take into account aspects of rehabilitation,” Mr Hartnett added.

Counsel also told the court that the appellant was “a child himself” when half of the offences took place, while insufficient weight had been given to the absence of risk of reoffending by the sentencing judge

“Things have changed,” Mr Hartnett said. “The offences occurred over 30 years ago. Redemption is something that should be taken into consideration.”

Mr Cooney, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that if a higher sentence of 11 or 12 years had been imposed “that would still have come within the discretion of the judge given the appellant’s culpability and the seriousness of the offending”.

“The sentence was imposed as a result of particular egregious offending and the judge was entitled to impose the sentence she did,” counsel said.

Noting that the victim had to endure a trial, Mr Cooney said there has been no acknowledgement from Patton of the emotional impact his offending has had on his victim.

Last year, Patton’s lawyers had argued that Judge Greally had erred in failing to discharge the jury arising from an issue that arose during the cross-examination of a defence witness, who was the paternal aunt of the appellant.

It was also claimed she had failed to give an appropriately strong warning to the jury on the dangers of convicting in the absence of corroboration.

A corroboration warning can be given by a judge to a jury to highlight the dangers of convicting a defendant on the basis of uncorroborated evidence.

However, in a written judgment on October 22 last year, the Court of Appeal President, Mr Justice George Birmingham, said the court did “not have any doubts about the fairness of the trial or the safety of the verdict”.

Judge Greally said the victim impact report made it clear the victim felt “irreversibly tainted” by his childhood experiences.

She said the victim had experienced considerable isolation as a result of the division in his family as a consequence of him disclosing the abuse.