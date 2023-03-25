| 6.9°C Dublin

Court decision on killer Graham Dwyer’s appeal a good day for justice and vindication of the rights of victims

Paul Williams

Graham Dwyer. Photo: Gary Ashe

The Court of Appeal’s categorical dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s bid to overturn his conviction for murder represents a good day for justice.

Firstly for the rights of innocent victims like vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara, who Dwyer murdered in 2012. It also vindicated the exemplary investigation of the crime by detectives based at Blackrock garda station.

