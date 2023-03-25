Court decision on killer Graham Dwyer’s appeal a good day for justice and vindication of the rights of victims

The Court of Appeal’s categorical dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s bid to overturn his conviction for murder represents a good day for justice.

Firstly for the rights of innocent victims like vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara, who Dwyer murdered in 2012. It also vindicated the exemplary investigation of the crime by detectives based at Blackrock garda station.

For the past year the prospect was there that the predatory monster might actually have a realistic chance of having his conviction quashed.

The rejection of Dwyer’s argument that the use of phone metadata records used to catch and convict him breeched his human rights and privacy was particularly welcome. Last year the European Court of Justice ruled in favour of the 50-year-old former architect when it found gardaí broke laws governing the retention of phone data in the investigation under the European Charter on Fundamental rights.

Texts and cell site data ultimately proved beyond doubt that the violent misogynist groomed and murdered his vulnerable victim for his own sexual gratification.

When the legal jargon around the ECJ ruling was unwrapped, it effectively meant that the right to privacy of the perpetrators of serious crimes takes precedence over the rights of the victims.

One could only imagine the public outrage that would have followed if Dwyer had been successful.

Dwyer, once described by Ms O’Hara’s traumatised family as having a “depraved and diseased mind”, had convinced himself that he was going to be set free.

But yesterday the president of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, emphatically rejected Dwyer’s argument.

The killer was returned to the Midlands Prison to continue his deserved life sentence.

The court also thoroughly rejected Dwyer’s claim that the playing of shocking videos of him having sex with O’Hara and other women, during which he could be seen stabbing or pretending to stab them, was prejudicial.

Yesterday’s eagerly anticipated judgment came almost eight years to the day since Dwyer was convicted in 2015.

It will have come as a massive relief to the other victims of Dwyer’s appalling crime – the O’Hara family who have remained stoic and dignified over the past decade since gardaí discovered the truth of what happened Elaine.

The data at the centre of Dwyer’s claim that his privacy was breeched includes 2,600 text messages which he exchanged with his victim on two unregistered mobile phones.

In the words of Seán Guerin SC, who prosecuted the case it was “almost the perfect murder” and his victim was “almost the perfect victim”.

The texts provided the chilling narrative of how he had stalked, manipulated and groomed the troubled young woman to satisfy his twisted fantasy to stab a sexual partner to death.

Dwyer had been the “master” in a warped relationship with his victim – his “slave” – which centred on BDSM – bondage, domination and sado-masochism.

His sordid predilection however, was more extreme with him deriving sexual gratification by stabbing a woman during sex and drawing blood.

Psychologists describe the condition as “piquerism” which is defined as paraphilic disorder – a sexual desire to cause an unwilling victim psychological distress, injury or death.

Detectives identified Dwyer from personal details contained in the text messages – facts about his life which were corroborated both independently, and by the killer himself when he was questioned after his arrest in October 2013.

The phone data also tracked his movements at crucial times.

Cell site analysis showed that wherever Dwyer’s official phone went within the country it was shadowed by the unregistered phones being used by the “master”.

It all built into an impenetrable wall of evidence against him which was reflected in the jury’s unanimous verdict of murder following one of the longest trials in Irish criminal justice history.

“I am a sadist. I enjoy other’s pain. You should help me inflict pain on you and help me with my fantasy,” went one of Dwyer’s earlier texts to his victim.

Another read: “Blood turns me on and I would love to stab a girl to death sometime.”

On another occasion he wrote: “My urge to rape, stab or kill is huge. You have to help me control or satisfy.”

There was considerable evidence of how Dwyer deliberately exploited Elaine O’Hara’s suicidal tendencies.

“If you ever want to die promise me I can do it,” Dwyer wrote, to which she replied: “Yes I promise Sir.”

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, the judge who presided over Dwyer’s trial, summed up the views shared by anyone who had attended the nearly three months long hearing.

“I don’t know what’s up with him,” the outspoken judge remarked after the jury returned their guilty verdict.

“He is in his place of denial. He is in his place of arrogance and delusion and there he will stay for the life sentence that I am going to commit him to in a moment. It’s now time to face his responsibilities. He is committed to a sentence of life imprisonment dating from September 17, 2013.

“It is a sentence he richly deserves.”