Couple who took GAA club to court after it allegedly excluded their four children 'overjoyed' with the outcome

A couple who took their GAA club to the High Court after it allegedly excluded their four children from training have said they are “overjoyed” with the outcome.

The matter was resolved on Friday and the children of Sinead and Jason O'Farrell can continue to participate in their normal and regular activities at Fingallians GAA club, Swords, Co Dublin, the court heard.

As a result of this agreement, reached after a judge urged the parties to talk, the entire proceedings brought by Ms O'Farrell, of Sandford Wood, Swords, on behalf of her four children, were struck out.

The court had been due to hear the O'Farrells' application for an injunction removing the alleged ban and the couple and their children Luca (10), Cai (8), Nia (6) and Alia (5).

Ms O'Farrell had claimed a dispute arose in relation to a tournament last year.

She claimed that as a result of that dispute, her husband and other adults whose children were part of the group, were fired as volunteer coaches of the U-9s in September.

On January 19 last, a letter was sent to the family by a senior club official asking them not to attend the club until a meeting took place between Mr O'Farrell and the club chairperson.

High Court proceedings followed.

The hearing of the injunction matter was due to take place on Friday before Mr Justice Brian Cregan who, having urged the parties continue with talks that had taken place earlier in the day, was later told the case had been settled.

Ms O’Farrell, who works in admin, and her husband Jason who works as a taxi driver, said they only wanted to get “justice” for their children.

“It was a massive amount of stress put on the family, particularly the kids, it took from January 19 until yesterday (Friday),” she told the Irish Independent.

“In our terms, we don’t feel that the club and the people of the club did any ill towards us.

“One thing we want to make very clear is that there’s a huge amount of good people within the club but some individuals in the club, for whatever reason, felt this was the right decision.

“It impacted immensely on the children, particularly the older two boys and particularly the eldest boy. He’s absolutely hurling mad and for him not to have the ability to go and practice his hurling has really affected him.

“We’ve had very kind parents and other coaches from the team wishing us well and looking out for the kids and that’s been a tremendous support.

“But the main thing for us is, this started with a letter that was sent to us on January 19 to our solicitor and it took from then to yesterday to negotiate for them to rescind that letter.”

Micheál Ó'Scanaill SC, for the defendants, said his side had in open correspondence, and in statements when the case was earlier in court, stated that the O'Farrells were welcome back to participate in their own age groups.

Counsel said the letter of January was being “misread or misunderstood” by the O'Farrells because it was only a temporary suggestion until the club chairman met with Mr O'Farrell to discuss matters.

That letter has been withdrawn and superseded by another letter on February 8 stating that the children were welcome back under the same conditions they had enjoyed before, he said.

The children continued to receive invitations to events at the club but the parents were choosing not to bring them, he said.

Ms O’Farrell said the family is “very relieved” that the matter has been resolved.

“In an ideal situation we would absolutely love an apology,” she said.

“We never sought costs, it was never about the money, but for us it was just to protect the children and justice for those children.

“We’re very overjoyed with the outcome we got yesterday (Friday), we got what we wanted. We wanted that letter rescinded, we wanted to get the kids back to their own teams where they belonged, where they were prior to all this.”

The mother-of-four said the family received a lot of support and were contacted by people in other GAA clubs that have experienced “similar things”.

“We received a massive amount of support, we have a really great circle of friends there on the under 10s team. They were phenomenal, without them I don’t think we would have been able to keep going,” she said.

“We have been approached by an awful lot of members of the club and they have given us their support as well, which we were actually quite shocked at, we didn’t expect it.

“I really can’t talk for any other GAA clubs but what I can say is I have received an awful lot of messages from members of other clubs that have said similar things are happening there.

“This stemmed from a lack of communication, and it snowballed into something that was just absolutely horrific.”

Ms O’Farrell said the family are Dublin GAA season ticket holders and don’t go on holidays over the summer so that they can attend matches.

She added: “When I told the kids yesterday that they were going back they were absolutely delighted, it’s like a weight has been lifted off my eldest son in particular.

“He was absolutely thrilled to be going back.”

The Irish Independent has contacted Fingallians GAA Club for comment.