Couple who had first date live on Today FM’s Dermot & Dave Show tie the knot

A couple from Athlone, who had their first date live on air on Today FM, have announced that they have officially tied the knot.

Today FM’s resident cupid’s Dermot and Dave got a surprise on-air this morning as Chris Coleman and Catriona Keane rang in to let the radio duo know they were getting married today.

In a miraculous turn of events, Chris rang into the show four years ago to ask Dermot and Dave for some help.

He told them that he had met a “very beautiful” girl on a night out in Athlone and didn’t get a chance to exchange details with her but was eager for them to be reunited.

Through the magic of the Today FM listeners, Dermot and Dave were able to track Catriona down after two weeks of searching and they set herself and Chris up on a long awaited first date live on-air.

Read More

It’s been four years since that first date, and this morning Dave Moore got a pleasant surprise as Chris and Catriona rang into Today FM to tell him that they were getting married today in Catriona’s home county of Mayo.

Dave Moore said the entire team are “absolutely delighted” that they were able to reunite Chris and Catriona all those years ago.

“It's such an amazing story, we have to thank the Today FM listeners and their amazing efforts to find Catriona for us four years ago,” he said.

“It just goes to show the power of the Today FM audience. We're all so happy for them and we wish Chris and Catriona the very best of luck for the future.

Catriona said she gave Chris a chance all those years ago and is now getting ready to walk down the aisle.

“I’m here with the beauticians, the hairdressers, the family and friends. It’s all happening here in my home house in Ballycroy, we’re getting married in Ballycroy church and then we’re making our way to Castlebar to party the night away,” she said.

While Chris added: “I can’t believe it, it’s a little over 3 and a half hours away and I’m still on cloud nine about it and it’s all thanks to Dermot & Dave. I love you to bits Catriona, and see you in a couple of hours.”