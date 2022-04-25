Councils to get more powers to acquire vacant social homes to house refugees and homeless

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien wants to bring more empty social homes back into use

Councils will be given more powers to acquire vacant homes to house Ukrainian refugees and homeless people.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will tomorrow bring plans to Cabinet which will see empty social homes put back into use for refugees and those on council waiting lists.

Around 6,000 empty social homes were brought back into use over the past two years and it is hoped that the expanded ‘voids programme’ will bring more back into use.

It is understood that councils will also be given “greater flexibilities” to acquire homes, especially those that can be used to house homeless people, or those with disabilities or people who fall under the Housing First programme, including people with alcohol and substance abuse issues.

A Government source was keen to emphasise that these homes will be used to house homeless people and the “wider market” and not just refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

A taskforce has been set up across a number of government departments to find housing for tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Cabinet ministers will be told tomorrow that the taskforce will look at how vacant properties, both State and privately owned, can be converted to house refugees. It is understood this will include former convents and hospitals across the country.

The taskforce will also work to activate planning permissions which have been granted, but where building has not yet started.

Mr O’Brien may use emergency powers where planning and procurement requirements can be exempted to speed up delivery in emergency situations.