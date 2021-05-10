Councillors to raise significant concerns with TDs and senators over proposed removal of voting powers in Land Development Agency bill

Under the Land Development Agency Bill, councillors will not be able to block the sale of local authority land to the LDA.

Councillors will tomorrow raise significant concerns with TDs and Senators over the proposed overriding of councillors in transferring public lands to the Land Development Agency (LDA).

Under Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Land Development Agency Bill, local councillors will not be able to block the sale of local authority land to the LDA.

The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) has previously raised concerns that councillors’ powers will be lessened and will tomorrow warn TDs and senators of their concerns.

“The association is concerned that this will result in the transfer of local authority land to a centralised agency, unaccountable to the local public representatives,” president of the AILG, Galway Cllr Mary Hoade, will tell the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Read More

She will call on the removal of this part of the Bill, which has been previously criticised by opposition politicians.

“As a national representative body we can never support or accept any removal of reserved functions and powers from our elected members and we would ask that this section of the bill be removed,” Cllr Hoade will add.

She will tell the committee that local councils have a “strong record of achievement” in housing and that local authorities must remain “the lead provider of social and affordable housing” that are “central to any public housing delivery programme”.

Mr O’Brien has maintained that councillors will not be stripped of their voting powers and that instead, housing delivery will be sped up without additional delays.

The association will also tell tomorrow’s meeting that LDA housing developments should align with the plans of local councils as “political responsibility for any development will remain with the elected members of the local authority”.

Cllr Hoade will also say that if the LDA is disposing of lands which were acquired through a council, the local authority should be able to take these lands back.

Read More





