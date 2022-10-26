Councillor says it’s ‘Putinism’ to build modular homes to house Ukrainians without local consultation

Ukrainian refugees have been sleeping in Dublin Airport this week as there has been nowhere to house them.

Building modular homes in Claremorris to house Ukrainians refugees without local consultation is akin to “Putinism”, an Independent councillor for the town said.

Richard Finn has opposed the 28 modular homes to be built on the site in the town, saying locals were not consulted and that the “central business area” of the town should not host modular homes.

The site, which is currently unused, is owned by the State.

"We were never consulted. I regard it myself as Putinism, essentially," Mr Finn told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"We talk about Putin trying to impose his will on the Ukrainian people. I find it no different than what's going on around the country where there's no consultation being made,” Mr Finn said.

The councillor said there has been a planning application submitted for 80 “luxury” apartments on the same site and added that modular homes should not be built on such a valuable site.

"In relation to the housing of Ukrainians in Claremorris town, we have no problem at all with the housing of people.

"We have no problem with the Ukrainian people. We feel great sympathy for the Ukrainian people, and we will take as many of them here in Claremorris and in Ireland as is required. We have no problem with them," Mr Finn said, adding that another suitable site outside of the centre of the town should be found for the development.

Claremorris currently hosts more than 300 Ukrainian refugees and the councillor said there are empty buildings in the town that could be refurbished to house Ukrainians for far less than the cost of building the 28 modular homes.

The development is part of a nationwide scheme to build 700 modular homes to alleviate the accommodation crisis facing the State, which has accepted more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees since February.

The intention is for these to be erected in January and February.