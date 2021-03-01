Sinn Féin Councillor Paddy Holohan is doing himself and his community a “disservice” according to the party’s housing spokesperson.

The party has called on the South Dublin Cllr to remove a Facebook post where he told people to “get behind” the beauty salon owner who was arrested for opening her business in breach of Covid-19 restrictions last week.

However, Cllr Holohan has not yet done so.

He said that C&N Beauty Room owner Christine McTiernan was “inspiring” after she was arrested by gardaí for opening her business and appeared later in court.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin told Independent.ie that he would appeal to Mr Holohan to “do the right thing”.

“I think he’s doing himself, his industry, his community and the wider party a disservice. People are dying, people are in ICU, frontline workers are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe,” he said.

“I would appeal to Paddy to do the right thing. The right thing is to remove the post and to accept that public health guidance has to be adhered to at this time.”

This is not the first time the councillor has stirred up controversy for the party, having been previously suspended from Sinn Féin for derogatory comments he made about women and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

When asked if Cllr Holohan should consider leaving the party, Mr Ó Broin said public health advice is “more important”.

“The public health advice and public health is more important, I'd like to see him withdraw the post and do the right thing, not just by the party but the community he represents,” he said.

The party has not responded to a request for comment.

