Council refuses to grant licence for Electric Picnic

Laois County Council has refused to grant Electric Picnic organisers a licence to hold this year’s festival.

In a statement the council said it made the controversial decision due to “the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the council by the HSE.

“Furthermore it is noted that under current Government measures for the management of Covid-19 events of this nature are restricted of 500 people only.”

The council has dealt a massive blow to the promoters Festival Republic and MCD as only on Monday they gave the local authority a list of 12 reasons why they believe the festival should go ahead late next month.

The promoters said they wanted to run the festival at full capacity in late September – with plans for 70,000 revellers. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The promoters wanted the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, to be held at a later date from September 24 to 26 with enhanced Covid-19 safety measures.

Organisers had outlined some of the measures they intended to implement this year.

These included a pledge that only those who are vaccinated could attend and that they will team up with the Department of Health for contact tracing.

They said their proposed measures are even more restrictive than the current guidelines surrounding indoor hospitality and large sporting events.

They also highlighted Ireland’s high vaccination rate, the positive outcomes of test events and how a live music event will take place in Belfast next week.

Organisers concluded by citing the destruction that has been done to the live entertainment sector.

The council’s decision comes after promoter Melvin Benn told RTÉ Radio One he believed the festival would “100pc go ahead”.

Laois County Council had to make a decision on the licence by at least four weeks prior to the event. There has been strong opposition voiced by local councillors to the Electric Picnic taking place.

Stradbally-based Fianna Fáil councillor Paschal McEvoy had called on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to provide an urgent recommendation to Laois County Council on whether Electric Picnic should be given a license to proceed.



