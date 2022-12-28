Council delays decision on expansion of luxury Cashel Palace Hotel redeveloped by millionaire racehorse owner John Magnier

A council has postponed a planning decision on the expansion of a Tipperary hotel redeveloped by millionaire racehorse owner John Magnier .

The Cashel Palace was the focus of a luxurious refurbishment by Mr Magnier, who bought the 18th-century structure in 2016 for €2.25m.

The hotel formally reopened earlier this year. It now ranks as one of Ireland’s most luxurious hotels – and it has been so successful that planning permission was submitted to Tipperary County Council last October for a 28-bedroom extension to the hotel located in the heart of the town.

The development is earmarked for Moor Lane and will require the demolition of an old farm shed.

Read More

A notice in respect of the development said it involved: “The construction of 28 hotel bedrooms in two blocks, each of one-and-a-half storeys, landscaping, demolition of a hay shed, provision of new opening in boundary wall for emergency access and all ancillary development works.”

The provision of additional bedrooms is seen as essential to the future development of the hotel.

A planning application in respect of the expansion project was submitted by Marymount Assets Limited, registered in the British Virgin Isles, with a letter of consent from Trevester.

However, Tipperary County Council has sought further information on the proposed project after receiving more than 60 submissions in respect of the development.

A decision on the planning application was due earlier this month but that has now been delayed until the new year.

Heritage campaigners, historians and archaeologists have expressed concerns about the expansion project – saying it is located within lands associated with the medieval Rock of Cashel site.

Backers of the project said it represents an integral part of improving the visitor experience in the world-famous town and critically expanding the local tourism infrastructure.

The Cashel Palace was built in 1732 as the home of the Church of Ireland archbishop Theophilus Bolton.

It was designed by the renowned architect Edward Lovett Pearce, who was also responsible for the design of Dublin’s Parliament House – which is now the Bank of Ireland building on College Green.

The hotel occupies 25 acres, which include a formal driveway, extensive gardens and the famous Bishop’s Walk, constructed to give residents private access to the Rock of Cashel, which was the ancient seat of the Kings of Munster and also home to a 13th-century cathedral.

Archbishop Arthur Price had a land agent called Richard Guinness who was also a noted local brewer.

His son, Arthur, was the archbishop’s grandson and was left £100 in the cleric’s will. He used this £100 to secure the lease on lands at St James’ Gate in Dublin – to brew the stout named after him and which would become the foundation for the family’s future fortunes.