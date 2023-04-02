Costs of installing solar panels could be reduced by up to €1,000 as a result of VAT cut

Costs of installing solar panels could be reduced by up to €1,000, under new plans to be introduced by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

The savings would be achieved from the abolition of VAT on the supply and installation of solar panels on homes and public buildings.

The plan, which the Government is set to sign off on, would result in a saving of around €1,000 on the cost of installing the panels on an average home.

According to the Green Party leader, given the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) provides a grant for solar installation of up to €2,400, it means the total average home solar installation will come down to around €5,600.

He said that at the moment, it cost an average of €9,000 to install solar panelling, but the initiative “will give people cheaper renewable energy from the start.”

It will also reduce their payback period by almost a year, from seven years to 6.2 years based on an average 4.5kW installation.

“This welcome Government move is yet another step on Ireland’s journey to cleaner, cheaper, renewable energy.

"It also comes as we begin our major plans to put solar panels on all of our schools by 2025, starting this summer break.”

The VAT change in Ireland will be introduced in the Spring Finance Bill.

Giving its reaction today, the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) said it was delighted by the announcement by Minister Ryan that the government are set to introduce a 0pc VAT rate for the installation of domestic solar panels. ISEA, who had campaigned for the removal of VAT, has said it will help more households invest in their own clean energy future.

CEO Conall Bolger said: “Investing in solar is among the most positive and proactive steps any individual or household can take to combat the climate crisis. The removal of VAT on domestic solar follows measures introduced last year to remove the need for planning permission and to allow households sell excess electricity back to the grid. This series of measures combine to mean that it has never been easier or more cost effective to embrace solar. It will make it a bit easier for hard pressed consumers to participate in the solar revolution. Customers can decarbonise and see a permanent saving on their energy bill.

“Ireland now has a target to deliver 5,000MW of solar by 2025, this ambitious goal will require households across the country ‘going solar’. There is already strong demand, with ESB Networks reporting 300 applications per week for microgeneration connections. Installing rooftop solar panels will pay for itself over time and with this announcement reducing the cost of a 4.5kW household system by up to €1,000, the payback period will be shorter. Best of all this will enable more households to consider investing in their own clean green energy.”

Mr Bolger added: “Clean energy hits the rooftops of every building in Ireland every day. Now with this announcement more of this energy can be captured and converted into useable electricity.”

In November last year at the party’s annual convention, Mr Ryan said that he would fast-track new measures to break Ireland’s dependence on fossil fuels within the lifetime of this Government.

He indicated that by 2025, it should be possible to generate enough solar energy on sunny afternoons to power the entire country.

Previously, the Government targeted 2030 as the year it would be able to reach similar solar targets.

"I’m signalling that we can bring forward our solar power targets by five years so that we will have installed 5,000MW of capacity by the time this Government finishes its term,” he said at that point.