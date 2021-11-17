Cost of State pension ‘to double by 2050 with twice amount of older people’

The cost of the State pension is set to increase from 3.8pc of gross national income to 7.9pc by 2050. Photo: Stock image

The cost of the State pension is set to double by the year 2050 as the number of older people is also set to double, according to the Pensions Commission.

The number of older people is increasing, as people are living longer, the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection heard today.

Roma Burke from the Pensions Commission told TDs and senators that if the year was 2050 now, all PRSI income would be spent on pensions alone.

“With more older people and older people living longer, the cost of the State pension is going to increase,” she said.

“There’s going to be twice the amount of older people by 2050 and that means that the cost is going to double by 2050.”

The cost of the State pension is now 3.8pc of gross national income (GNI) and this is set to increase to 7.9pc by 2050 and reach 9pc by 2070.

“If we were in 2050 today, we would need all the PRSI income just to pay the State pension,” she said.

“The tide keeps coming in.”

The commission appeared before TDs and senators to discuss its recent report which recommends that the pension age should stay at 66 until 2028, with incremental increases of three months each year starting seven years from now.

This would see the pension age reach 67 in 2031, with further increases of three months every second year reaching 68 in 2039.

It also recommends PRSI payments be gradually increased for employees, employers and the self-employed. The biggest hit would be for the self-employed.

The committee heard that 10 out of the 11 members on the Pensions Commission was in favour of the age increase.

Ms Burke said that if the Government was to reduce the State pension age as per its recommendations, there would be a reduction in the deficit from €13.35bn in 2050 by €3.8bn.

Chairperson of the Pensions Commission Josephine Feehily said that the “gradual and much slower” increase in the pension age would remove some of the “clips and surprises”.

She said that the current self-employed PRSI rate of 4pc is the “best bargain anywhere in terms of return on investment”.

