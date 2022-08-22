Cost-of-living crisis will test the DUP’s resolve

Jeffrey Donaldson’s decision to stop his party forming a new Executive despite the cost-of-living and health crises has seen scathing criticism from his political opponents.

But whether we like it or not, it’s a move which is hugely popular with the unionist base, and it’s helping his party regain some of the support it lost in the Assembly election.

On 24pc in LucidTalk’s poll, the DUP is up three points on its performance in May. That’s not spectacular, and it still has a long way to go to return to some of the results it secured under Arlene Foster’s leadership.

Still, Jeffrey will be well pleased that the party is travelling in the right direction.

Exactly one year ago, the DUP sat on just 13pc in the polls, with both its unionist rivals ahead — the UUP on 16pc and the TUV on 14pc.

The bounce was all Beattie’s back then, and Jim Allister was confident of company on Stormont’s blue benches. Both men were ultimately disappointed.

Donaldson has returned his party to the lead position within unionism. It’s undeniable that the change in fortunes is due to the DUP’s tougher stance on the protocol.

Indeed, some in its ranks believe that had it adopted a more hardline position in the Assembly election campaign, it would have fared considerably better.

The decision to move to the right and chase the TUV vote is currently paying off.

There is no evidence of unionist opinion softening on the protocol — quite the contrary. Some 82pc of unionist voters believe that the DUP should not return to Stormont until the protocol is either scrapped or significantly changed — up six points from May.

By nature a conciliator, Donaldson is currently occupying territory that he is likely uncomfortable on.

But refusing to nominate an Assembly speaker and a deputy first minister is winning back those previously disillusioned supporters who had migrated to the TUV.

On 6pc, Jim Allister’s party is down two points on May, yet it is still attracting almost twice the level of support it did in the 2017 Stormont poll.

Mr Allister is clearly held in high esteem by unionists. Just 25pc think he is doing a bad or awful job, while 39pc believe Sir Jeffrey is.

Expand Close Jim Allister / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim Allister

But the fact remains that voters are not convinced that his party is a viable one, and even those who have transferred their allegiance are open to returning to the DUP.

Yet that doesn’t mean there aren’t dangers ahead for Donaldson. The cost-of-living crisis will start to bite for unionist voters as much as everybody else in the autumn.

If the party is still not fully back in the Stormont institutions, then its leader will surely start to face pressures he has so far escaped.

LucidTalk’s poll presents no problems for Alliance. On 16pc, it’s up two points from May and Naomi Long is the most popular local leader.

Five points clear of the Ulster Unionists, its position is absolutely secure as Northern Ireland’s third largest party.

Sinn Féin will also be well pleased by the results of our survey. Some observers believed it had hit a ceiling in May, but it’s up one point to reach a remarkable 30pc.

Michelle O’Neill’s personal ratings have also improved. Nationalist as well as Alliance and Green voters clearly like how she has handled herself since the election.

It’s the SDLP which is the big loser in this poll. On just 7pc, the party has fallen by two points since May.

It doesn’t bode well for next year’s council elections, where it could lose a raft of councillors.

The SDLP can only hope that the Stormont stalemate ends soon and Jeffrey returns to the Executive.

If he doesn’t, then even more nationalist voters will rally behind Michelle O’Neill in fury that she is being denied the chance to become the first minister.