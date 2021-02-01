Cost of having someone killed across Europe falls as younger hitmen blamed for violence

YOUNGER inexperienced hitmen are being blamed for a rise in gangland violence across Europe, as the cost of having someone killed has dropped.

Contract killings are now reported to be cost between €10,000 and €100,000, according to a Europol report.

The European police co-ordination body said some member states “have noted that a hit currently costs much less than it did in the past, as a larger number of inexperienced and younger criminals are willing and available to carry out this type of crime.”

Hitmen often remain undetected, as they are not a part of the criminal groups and will operate across police jurisdictions.

Read More

“A homicide seen as an isolated event has no clear cross-border dimension, and countries do not consistently share information with international partners and Europol,” the report said.

There are fears gangland violence is also a serious danger to innocent members of the public.

“The involvement in criminal gangs of younger and inexperienced hitmen and the accessibility of firearms and explosives, together with violent incidents often perpetrated in crowded public places and broad daylight are considerable threats to public security,” it said.

There has been a rise in the number of violent incidents associated with serious and organised crime over the last few years, it was added.

Citing the case in Holland in where last July police found a number of shipping containers had been converted into torture chambers, the violence has also become more visible.

Based on an analysis of information shred with Europol in recent years, there has been a rise in the number of violent incidents associated with serious and organised crime.

It warns organised crime groups “are increasingly using violence in pursuit of their criminal objectives, and such violence represents a threat to public security in the EU.”

Crime gangs have also been targeting cities that are important transport hubs. “Large ports in the EU exploited by criminal groups as transit points and the streets of the surrounding cities are particularly vulnerable to violence.”

“International organised crime groups have established footholds in and around these ports, where the corruption and intimidation of workers critical to the unloading and storage of illicit commodities, and the competition for distribution are taking place,” it was added

“These violent crimes do not exclusively affect criminals; they target non-criminals including victims of trafficking in human beings, violent robberies, law enforcement officers, lawyers, witnesses and informants, investigative journalists, or uncooperative dock workers.”

Jari Liukku, Head of Europol’s European Serious Organised Crime Centre said: “While organised crime groups have always been associated with violence, Europol is observing a spike in serious violent acts.”

“This trend is unlikely to decrease in the short term as violence will thrive from organised crime opening to diversity and competition, becoming more digitalised and expanding its global reach.”

Read More

Online Editors