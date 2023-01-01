Correction and apology

In an article published on October 9, 2022 in the Sunday Independent and online at Independent.ie, several statements were made about Mr Enoch Burke including that Mr Burke had “been transferred from Mountjoy Prison’s general population back to the jail’s Progression Unit “for his own safety, after repeatedly expressing his outspoken views and beliefs to his fellow prisoners” and that Mr Burke had to be “moved to new jail cell as he [was] ‘annoying other prisoners’.”

We are happy to clarify that Mr Burke was never part of the general population in Mountjoy Prison and that a cell change that occurred around the time of our article was for operational reasons only and not for the reasons stated in the article.

The Sunday Independent and Independent.ie are happy to clarify this matter and apologise to Mr Burke for the error.