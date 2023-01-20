Correction

In an article published on January 19th, the Irish Independent incorrectly reported that Bauer Media Audio Ireland had failed to publish an employee gender pay gap report by the December 31 deadline.

We are happy to clarify that because Bauer Media Audio Ireland has fewer than 250 employees in Ireland, it is not required to publish a report under the Irish Government’s Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021. Bauer is committed to transparency in this area and will voluntarily publish figures later this year.