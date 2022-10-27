Coroner hits out at ‘gross understaffing’ of his office and upset caused by delayed inquests to families as and his staff

One of Ireland's most senior coroners has hit out at what he slated as the "gross understaffing" of his office and the resultant upset and stress caused by delayed inquests for bereaved families as well as his own staff.

Cork Coroner Philip Comyn made the remarks as he apologised to the family of a Cameroon woman, Geraldine Yankeu, who died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on August 8, 2021.

Legal representatives for the Yankeu family, Dr John O'Mahony SC, Doireann O'Mahony BL and solicitor Bridget O'Donnell all expressed concern the inquest into the death of the Cork-based woman, and her stillborn baby, now won't be heard until 2023.

Mr Comyn pointed out that he has only one staff member to deal with all issues including correspondence relating to the scheduling of inquests.

"My office is grossly understaffed - delays are being caused that are unavoidable and are causing stress to families and to staff in my office," he said.

Mr Comyn said he and his staff were all doing their very best in difficult circumstances - and were fully aware of the distress that delayed inquests were causing for bereaved families.

He also pointed out to the pre-inquest hearing into the circumstances of Ms Yankeu's death that he also has inquests in relation to maternity matters that pre-date that of the Cameroon mother.

Ms Yankeu, who suffered from hypertension, died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on August 8 2021 after being in a critical condition for several days.

Her baby daughter, Mary, was stillborn several days before.

Some members of the Yankeu family were said to be "extremely traumatised" when they were not informed of the pre-inquest hearing date.

Her brother, Romuauld, is based in Germany and had sent emails to two different addresses asking the Coroner's Office that he be notified of the pre-inquest hearing date so that he could attend.

Ms O'Mahony said his emails were not acknowledged.

Present at the pre-inquest hearing in Cork were Ms Yankeu's partner, Patrick Mbeng, and her sister, Ornella Nana.

Mr Mbeng is based in Cork while Ms Nana works in Dublin.

Both have now asked to be allowed make statements at her inquest.

Mr Comyn said he apologised for any communications problems that may have arisen after being informed by Mr O'Mahony that a formal apology would be beneficial for the bereaved family.

Doireann O'Mahony also pointed out that the family first learned of the proposed inquest into the circumstances of the young mother's death via an online newspaper report.

"It is unacceptable in 2022 that the bereaved family should learn of this from a third party - it is grossly unfair," she said.

Mr Comyn said he regretted any upset suffered by the family.

"If there was a lack of communication, I apologise for that and I have no problem in doing so," he said.

"If that has upset the family then I am very sorry. I simply do not have the resources that I need."

Ms O'Mahony asked that the inquest be given priority and, if possible, be staged before Christmas.

Mr Comyn proposed having a formal pre-inquest submissions hearing in January with the inquest date to be confirmed for early 2023.

Ms O'Mahony expressed concern at such a delay in holding an inquest into a maternity matter.

She noted that under Ireland's maternity regulations, any maternity death must be notified to the authorities within 24 hours - and a full report compiled within four months.

"There has been a passage of time here - the family has serious concerns for the inquiry...that it could be hampered by memories that are faded," she said.

Mr Comyn proposed five witnesses for the hearing including Ms Yankeu's partner as well as expert medical reports and an internal and external review carried out into the circumstances of the double tragedy.

Ms O'Mahony requested a total of 14 witnesses including multiple medical witnesses from both CUH and Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

However, the Yankeu family legal team also requested that an independent expert in hypertension in pregnancy be consulted.

"This was a profoundly tragic double death - an expert in hypertension would have a significant role to play in the inquest," Dr O'Mahony said.

He suggested either Prof Lucy Chapelle or Prof David Williams, both of whom are based in London and are world-renowned experts in their field.

Dr O'Mahony also said he was concerned at the time lapse between Ms Yankeu's death and when the inquest was now likely to be staged.

Mr Comyn made an order making all medical reports available to the legal representatives of the bereaved family, including the post mortem reports and both the internal and external review into the circumstances of the young mother's death.

He also asked both the HSE and family legal teams not to adopt "a scatter-gun approach" to correspondence given the constraints and enormous pressures facing his office.

Mr Comyn asked for written submissions and said he would consult with both sides about a pre-inquest submissions hearing in January.

He said a date for the inquest would be set at that time.

Ms Yankeu's death prompted a massive crowd funding campaign by members of the Cameroonian community in Ireland to repatriate her remains and those of her baby daughter, Mary, back to Cameroon.