Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Schools to remain shut as stay-at-home order to become law

There will be an extended period of remote learning for schools in Northern Ireland, the Executive has said.

It's after after a meeting between ministers on Monday evening to discuss the introduction of further lockdown measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill spoke to Cabinet minister Michael Gove in a phone call at 5pm in response to the "rapidly escalating" numbers of infections following the emergence of the new variant, according to a No 10 spokesperson.

It followed a televised address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 8pm in which he set out new emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus in England.

All schools are to move to remote learning only as part of the new measures announced by Mr Johnson.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said remote learning will be extended in the North, while there will be legal backing to the stay-at-home message. No decision is believed to have been taken on exams.

It comes as Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the health service in Northern Ireland is likely to come under "extreme pressure" in the coming weeks due to the impact of the rise in cases in Covid-19.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr McBride said the current surge is due to a combination of factors, including the relaxation of restrictions pre-Christmas, the time of year and intergenerational mixing.

He said the "deeply troubling figures" are set to "work [their] way through admissions to hospitals, admissions to intensive care and sadly, deaths."

But he said advisors "don't yet think the new variant is playing a significant part", adding it is not yet the dominant strain.

"We can't undo the contribution of the Christmas period or the relaxations but what we can do is all act to make sure the situation doesn't get worse and that includes working to make sure this variant doesn't become established here.

Earlier on Monday, the Department of Health said a further 12 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus.

The death toll, according to the department, is now 1,366.

Ten deaths occurred between 10am on January 3 and 10am January 4, with one person passing away outside of the reporting period.

Another 1,801 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 79,873 since reporting began.

There are 513 Covid patients in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 39 in intensive care. Twenty-nine patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is 99pc and there are 119 active outbreaks in care homes.

