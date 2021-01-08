Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 20 deaths and 1,500 new cases reported

A further 20 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 1,500 new cases of the virus reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,434 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 86,146. Some 11,075 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

All 20 fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

There are currently 641 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 45 in intensive care and 36 requiring ventilation.

A total of 137 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after former Stormont Education Minister John O'Dowd said the Executive "is not going to collapse" over the issue of transfer tests - and there will be no row over the issue.

Stormont ministers met on Friday to discuss the topic, which reportedly has divided the Executive.

Transfer tests were due to be held over the next five weeks, beginning on Saturday, however these were cancelled by exam providers on Tuesday, except for a sole AQE test to run in February.

Meanwhile, separate figures put the Covid-related death toll in Northern Ireland at 1,895, after 91 deaths linked to the virus were recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) in the week to January 1.





Belfast Telegraph