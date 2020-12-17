Coronavirus Northern Ireland: another 12 deaths and 656 new cases as six week lockdown proposed

Medical staff attending to patients in an ambulance at Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim, earlier this week. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Another 12 people in Northern Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Ten of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while two were previously unreported.

It brings the death toll in the region from the virus to 1,154.

A further 656 cases of the virus have also been diagnosed after 10,620 tests were carried out on 3,439 people on Wednesday.

It comes as the Executive is set to discuss proposals from Health Minister Robin Swann for a six-week lockdown after Christmas.

Among the proposals is extending the school holidays into the New Year.

Widespread closures across retail, hospitality and leisure have also been urged.

Mr Swann also wants the Executive to take firm steps to clamp down on New Year's Eve house parties.

The Executive meeting where the proposals will be considered has been put back to 3pm.

Since the pandemic began a total of 60,287 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past week 3,531 people have tested positive with 443 in the Belfast council area and 442 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

In the past seven days Mid and East Antrim has had the highest number of cases per 100,000 of the population with 269.8, while Newry, Mourne and Down had 242.

There are currently 460 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 32 patients in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 104pc, while 21 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In care homes there are currently 86 active outbreaks of the virus.

Ahead of Thursday's Executive meeting, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said Northern Ireland was in an "extremely challenging position" in terms of the virus's transmission.

"I have said over and over again how difficult this cycle of lockdown is for the economy, we have published data on the cost of the cycle of lockdown to the economy, but we'll wait and see what the discussion at the executive brings forward," she said.

Stormont sources said the new proposals are more akin to March's full-scale lockdown than the recent periods of circuit-break restrictions.

Case numbers continue to rise in Northern Ireland despite the latest two-week circuit-break.

Health chiefs have cited low compliance with the regulations and guidance as a reason infections, hospital admissions and death rates remain relatively high.

Hospitals across the region are running over capacity.

On Tuesday, queues of ambulances were witnessed at accident and emergency departments (EDs) across Northern Ireland as patients were treated in car parks due to a lack of capacity inside the hospitals.

At one point 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the ED at Antrim Area Hospital.

