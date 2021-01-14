Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 16 further deaths and 973 more cases as ICU admissions drop

Northern Ireland’s health department has reported 16 more deaths from Covid-19 and 973 new cases today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the North to 92,782.

In total, there has been 1,533 coronavirus related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland.

Hospitals in the North are currently occupying at 96pc, with 850 people currently receiving treatment related to Covid-19 in hospital.

Some 58 people are currently in intensive care, which is a drop of 19 from the previous day.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised 24/7 vaccinations across the UK as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson said the process of protecting people from coronavirus is already going “exceptionally fast” but “at the moment the limit is on supply” of the vaccine.

“We will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can,” he told MPs.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out further details “in due course”, Mr Johnson said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “At the moment the limit is on supply, we have a huge network – 233 hospitals, 1,000 GP surgeries, 200 pharmacies and 50 mass vaccination centres and they are going … exceptionally fast.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he understood that pilot 24-hour centres were not yet open to the public but there would be a “huge clamour”.

Mr Hancock earlier questioned whether there would be demand for a round-the-clock vaccination operation.

He said the NHS is “absolutely up for doing that” but “most people want to get vaccinated in the daytime, and also most people who are doing the vaccinations want to give them in the daytime, but there may be circumstances in which that would help”.

More than 2.4 million people across the UK have so far received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In Scotland, vaccinations could begin on a 24-hour schedule when mass centres open in late February or early March, the country’s Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman, said.

With reporting from PA

Online Editors