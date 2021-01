Coronavirus Ireland: local case numbers revealed – find the Covid incidence rate in your area

More than 1 in 17 people in Belmullet, Co Mayo have tested positive for Covid 19 in the two weeks up to January 11.

Belmullet has by far the highest incidence rate per 100,000 of the disease currently at 6031.7, almost double that of every other region.

The national incidence rate is 1,497 - equating to one in 67 people in Ireland receiving a positive test result in the two weeks up to January 11.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was published on Thursday.

One in 26 people have tested positive for the virus in Dundalk South in the last fortnight, with the second high incidence of 3,783. The region has seen 1,227 cases in the 14 days up to January 11. Dundalk-Carlingford (2,395) and Ardee (2,161) also have well above average disease incidence, as the county has the second-highest in the country at 2,462.

Many regions across the country have such high levels of the disease that more than one in 40 have tested positive with all hospitals in the State under severe pressure.

Limerick has three different regions with an incidence of over 2,000 per 100,000 as Adare-Rathkeale shows the third-highest incidence in the nation at 3,118, Newcastle West stands at 2,305, while Limerick City West (containing UHL) has an incidence of 2,020.

Tramore-Waterford City West has the highest incidence in the south of the country at 3,107.

Monaghan continues to be the county with the highest incidence at 2,794, meaning one in 35 Monaghan people have been confirmed to have the virus in the last two weeks.

Ballybay-Clones (3,054), Carrickmacross-Castleblayney (2,682) and Monaghan Town (2,459) are all within the eight highest areas infected in the country.

Tallaght Central has the highest rate within the capital at 2,238, meaning one in 44 has been confirmed to be infected in the last 14 days. Rathfarnham-Templeogue at 2,087 is the second-highest incidence in Dublin.

Enniscorthy has the highest rate of the disease in the South east at 2,767 while Cork City South East is the highest in Co Cork at 2,452 per 100,000.

Donegal - whose incidence has been very high in recent months - has experienced a slight drop off in cases with Milford (2,440) the highest area in the county.

The full list of LEAs, broken down by county, can be found below.

Carlow Covid rate

Carlow – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,408, number of cases over the last 14 days: 319

Tullow – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,501, number of cases over the last 14 days: 280

Muinebeag – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,408, number of cases over the last 14 days: 220

Cavan Covid rate

Cavan-Belturbet – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,622, number of cases over the last 14 days: 421

Bailieborough-Cootehill – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,556, number of cases over the last 14 days: 380

Ballyjamesduff – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,244, number of cases over the last 14 days: 321

Clare Covid rate

Kilrush – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 977, number of cases over the last 14 days: 205

Killaloe – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,621, number of cases over the last 14 days: 326

Shannon – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,346, number of cases over the last 14 days: 409

Ennis – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,096, number of cases over the last 14 days: 648

Ennistimon – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,359, number of cases over the last 14 days: 223

Cork Covid rate

Kanturk – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 934, number of cases over the last 14 days: 233

Carrigaline – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,468, number of cases over the last 14 days: 516

Cork City South West– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,639, number of cases over the last 14 days: 771

Cork City North East– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,430, number of cases over the last 14 days: 603

Cork City South East– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,452, number of cases over the last 14 days: 1,049

Midleton– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 801, number of cases over the last 14 days: 364

Skibbereen-West Cork– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,427, number of cases over the last 14 days: 432

Cork City North West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,316, number of cases over the last 14 days: 529

Fermoy – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,393, number of cases over the last 14 days: 507

Cobh – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,363, number of cases over the last 14 days: 465

Macroom – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 928, number of cases over the last 14 days: 342

Mallow – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,180, number of cases over the last 14 days: 344

Bandon-Kinsale – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,012, number of cases over the last 14 days: 750

Cork City South Central– 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,614, number of cases over the last 14 days: 624

Bantry-West Cork – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,601, number of cases over the last 14 days: 359

Donegal Covid rate

Milford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,440, number of cases over the last 14 days: 336

Lifford-Stranorlar – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,437, number of cases over the last 14 days: 372

Donegal – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,170, number of cases over the last 14 days: 310

Carndonagh – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,085, number of cases over the last 14 days: 184

Glenties – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 974, number of cases over the last 14 days: 233

Buncrana – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,024, number of cases over the last 14 days: 229

Letterkenny – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,326, number of cases over the last 14 days: 693

Dublin Covid rate

Donaghmede – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,721, number of cases over the last 14 days: 716

Tallaght Central – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,238, number of cases over the last 14 days: 967

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,912, number of cases over the last 14 days: 881

Dundrum – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,549, number of cases over the last 14 days: 580

Howth-Malahide – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,703, number of cases over the last 14 days: 956

Palmerstown-Fonthill – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,754, number of cases over the last 14 days: 667

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,422, number of cases over the last 14 days: 502

Stillorgan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,229, number of cases over the last 14 days: 375

South East Inner City – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,606, number of cases over the last 14 days: 652

North Inner City – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,435, number of cases over the last 14 days: 913

South West Inner City – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,226, number of cases over the last 14 days: 519

Rush-Lusk – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,142, number of cases over the last 14 days: 396

Clondalkin – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,758, number of cases over the last 14 days: 818

Ballymun-Finglas – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,734, number of cases over the last 14 days: 954

Balbriggan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 864, number of cases over the last 14 days: 316

Firhouse-Bohernabreena – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,971, number of cases over the last 14 days: 674

Cabra-Glasnevin – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,736, number of cases over the last 14 days: 1,018

Castleknock – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,396, number of cases over the last 14 days: 644

Pembroke – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,185, number of cases over the last 14 days: 539

Lucan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,245, number of cases over the last 14 days: 416

Rathfarnham-Templeogue – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,087, number of cases over the last 14 days: 1,000

Kimmage-Rathmines – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,864, number of cases over the last 14 days: 1,041

Clontarf – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,266, number of cases over the last 14 days: 686

Killiney-Shankill – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,337, number of cases over the last 14 days: 509

Tallaght South – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,779, number of cases over the last 14 days: 631

Glencullen-Sandyford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,185, number of cases over the last 14 days: 434

Artane-Whitehall – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,605, number of cases over the last 14 days: 821

Swords – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,845, number of cases over the last 14 days: 948

Ongar – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,331, number of cases over the last 14 days: 477

Blackrock – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,219, number of cases over the last 14 days: 411

Dún Laoghaire – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,261, number of cases over the last 14 days: 525

Galway Covid rate

Tuam – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,326, number of cases over the last 14 days: 440

Galway City East – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 876, number of cases over the last 14 days: 233

Athenry-Oranmore – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 953, number of cases over the last 14 days: 313

Loughrea – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 668, number of cases over the last 14 days: 155

Gort-Kinvara – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,459, number of cases over the last 14 days: 343

Conamara North – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 593, number of cases over the last 14 days: 102

Conamara South – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 773, number of cases over the last 14 days: 165

Ballinasloe – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,025, number of cases over the last 14 days: 288

Galway City West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,001, number of cases over the last 14 days: 254

Galway City Central – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,116, number of cases over the last 14 days: 298

Kerry Covid rate

Killarney – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,439, number of cases over the last 14 days: 426

Listowel – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 809, number of cases over the last 14 days: 232

Castleisland – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 962, number of cases over the last 14 days: 165

Tralee – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,099, number of cases over the last 14 days: 363

Corca Dhuibhne – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 860, number of cases over the last 14 days: 122

Kenmare – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,002, number of cases over the last 14 days: 251

Kildare Covid rate

Clane – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 763, number of cases over the last 14 days: 217

Maynooth – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,049, number of cases over the last 14 days: 312

Naas – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,275, number of cases over the last 14 days: 499

Leixlip – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 908, number of cases over the last 14 days: 144

Newbridge – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 727, number of cases over the last 14 days: 258

Kildare – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 611, number of cases over the last 14 days: 157

Athy – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,145, number of cases over the last 14 days: 304

Celbridge – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,318, number of cases over the last 14 days: 285

Kilkenny Covid rate

Piltown – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 956, number of cases over the last 14 days: 204

Castlecomer – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,891, number of cases over the last 14 days: 446

Kilkenny – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,399, number of cases over the last 14 days: 405

Callan-Thomastown – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 958, number of cases over the last 14 days: 243

Laois Covid rate

Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 730, number of cases over the last 14 days: 181

Graiguecullen-Portarlington – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,438, number of cases over the last 14 days: 404

Portlaoise – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 887, number of cases over the last 14 days: 282

Leitrim Covid rate

Manorhamilton – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 767, number of cases over the last 14 days: 83

Ballinamore – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 801, number of cases over the last 14 days: 79

Carrick-on-Shannon – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 599, number of cases over the last 14 days: 68

Limerick Covid rate

Limerick City North – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,694, number of cases over the last 14 days: 588

Newcastle West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,305, number of cases over the last 14 days: 632

Adare-Rathkeale – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 3,118, number of cases over the last 14 days: 864

Limerick City East – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,715, number of cases over the last 14 days: 606

Limerick City West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,020, number of cases over the last 14 days: 705

Cappamore-Kilmallock – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,295, number of cases over the last 14 days: 51

Longford Covid rate

Longford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 891, number of cases over the last 14 days: 43

Granard – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 899, number of cases over the last 14 days: 96

Ballymahon – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,003, number of cases over the last 14 days: 142

Louth Covid rate

Dundalk-Carlingford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,395, number of cases over the last 14 days: 613

Ardee – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,161, number of cases over the last 14 days: 547

Drogheda Rural – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,561, number of cases over the last 14 days: 279

Drogheda Urban – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,370, number of cases over the last 14 days: 379

Dundalk South – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 3,783, number of cases over the last 14 days: 1,227

Mayo Covid rate

Belmullet – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 6,032, number of cases over the last 14 days: 760

Claremorris – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,459, number of cases over the last 14 days: 396

Ballina – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,223, number of cases over the last 14 days: 307

Swinford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,203, number of cases over the last 14 days: 208

Westport – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 914, number of cases over the last 14 days: 168

Castlebar – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,030, number of cases over the last 14 days: 309

Meath Covid rate

Ratoath – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,156, number of cases over the last 14 days: 385

Ashbourne – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,441, number of cases over the last 14 days: 419

Kells – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 923, number of cases over the last 14 days: 299

Laytown Bettystown – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,782, number of cases over the last 14 days: 608

Navan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 796, number of cases over the last 14 days: 278

Trim – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 885, number of cases over the last 14 days: 276

Monaghan Covid rate

Ballybay-Clones – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 3,054, number of cases over the last 14 days: 527

Monaghan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,459, number of cases over the last 14 days: 558

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,682, number of cases over the last 14 days: 575

Offaly Covid rate

Tullamore – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 967, number of cases over the last 14 days: 282

Birr – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 730, number of cases over the last 14 days: 186

Edenderry – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,068, number of cases over the last 14 days: 249

Roscommon Covid rate

Athlone – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 531, number of cases over the last 14 days: 106

Roscommon – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,328, number of cases over the last 14 days: 302

Boyle – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,104, number of cases over the last 14 days: 241

Sligo Covid rate

Ballymote-Tobercurry – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 890, number of cases over the last 14 days: 238

Sligo-Drumcliff – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,245, number of cases over the last 14 days: 220

Sligo-Strandhill – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,349, number of cases over the last 14 days: 285

Tipperary Covid rate

Roscrea-Templemore – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 675, number of cases over the last 14 days: 112

Nenagh – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 777, number of cases over the last 14 days: 166

Cashel-Tipperary – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,194, number of cases over the last 14 days: 327

Clonmel – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 889, number of cases over the last 14 days: 216

Carrick-on-Suir – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 6531, number of cases over the last 14 days: 27

Newport – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,229, number of cases over the last 14 days: 201

Thurles – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 805, number of cases over the last 14 days: 156

Cahir – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,210, number of cases over the last 14 days: 178

Waterford Covid rate

Waterford City South – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,393, number of cases over the last 14 days: 313

Tramore-waterford City West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 3,107, number of cases over the last 14 days: 695

Waterford City East – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,145, number of cases over the last 14 days: 493

Dungarvan – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 493, number of cases over the last 14 days: 101

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 666, number of cases over the last 14 days: 114

Lismore – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 615, number of cases over the last 14 days: 66

Westmeath Covid rate

Kinnegad – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 849, number of cases over the last 14 days: 184

Moate – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 710, number of cases over the last 14 days: 131

Athlone – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 507, number of cases over the last 14 days: 115

Mullingar – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 782, number of cases over the last 14 days: 203

Wexford Covid rate

Gorey – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,671, number of cases over the last 14 days: 457

Wexford – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,106, number of cases over the last 14 days: 322

Kilmuckridge – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,961, number of cases over the last 14 days: 328

New Ross – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,871, number of cases over the last 14 days: 519

Rosslare – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 808, number of cases over the last 14 days: 174

Enniscorthy – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 2,767, number of cases over the last 14 days: 754

Wicklow Covid rate

Wicklow – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 723, number of cases over the last 14 days: 204

Baltinglass – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,074, number of cases over the last 14 days: 281

Bray East – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 1,092, number of cases over the last 14 days: 187

Arklow – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 531, number of cases over the last 14 days: 139

Greystones – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 729, number of cases over the last 14 days: 192

Bray West – 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population: 907, number of cases over the last 14 days: 167

