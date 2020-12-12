Coronavirus Ireland: Covid-19 hospitalisations fall below 200 for first time since October

Covid-19 hospitalisations fell below 200 for the first time since early October this morning as HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed there were 190 people with the virus in hospital.

Mr Reid said it was “another good trend downwards today” while also confirming there were 34 people in intensive care facilities with the disease this morning.

Hospitalisation figures have lagged behind case numbers in terms of decreasing but Mr Reid pleaded with people to “all play our part” in maintaining social distancing and hygiene standards in a bid to keep hospital numbers decreasing.

“We all want to see this trend continue,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

The HSE chief urged people to stay safe this weekend to “protect their Christmas” with concern that the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Limerick and Waterford could lead to a spike in cases as socialising in both counties is expected on Sunday for the game.

Both the HSE and Gardaí have urged people in Waterford and Limerick to enjoy the final in “a safe manner”.

Gardaí confirmed they are working with the GAA to do all they can to ensure compliance in both counties and are working with pubs and bars in particular in the counties to “ensure their compliance with public health guidelines and regulations”.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey warned people that “Covid-19 does not take a day off.”

"As a life-long GAA member and former inter-county hurler, I know how much being in an All-Ireland Final means to the people of Limerick and Waterford, particularly after this difficult year.

"We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a day off, even for an All-Ireland Final. Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

"An Garda Síochána, along with the GAA, are committed to playing our part. We are asking GAA supporters to continue to play their part by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

"If you are somewhere to watch the match and there are too many people there – leave. Limit your contacts. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate. Remember, according to Nphet, shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19. People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.”

Irish Independent