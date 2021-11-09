Coronavirus Ireland: Areas with highest and lowest Covid rates in the country revealed

Waterford City continues to have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Waterford City South and Longford are the two regions of the country with the highest rate of Covid-19 infections, latest data has shown.

Of the 166 Local Electoral Areas (LEA), Waterford City South and East are in the six-worst areas for Covid infections. City South has an incidence of close to 1500 (1,486) cases per 100,000 people while City East comes in at 1,200 cases per 100,000 from October 17 to November 1.

This is despite Waterford having 99.5pc of eligible adults fully vaccinated, according to HSE data.

The national 14-day incidence rose to 695 cases per 100,000 as of the start of this month.

Longford LEA has an infection rate of over 1,400 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks of reporting, making it the region with the second most cases per population.

Seven of the ten most-infected regions in the country are in Munster with the South and Southwest experiencing a significant burden of infection.

Castleisland in Kerry has seen more than 1,300 positive results per 100,000 recently while Kanturk (Cork), Lismore (Waterford), Cahir (Tipperary) and Carndonagh (Donegal) have all seen infection rates over 1,200 cases per 100,000.

Arklow (Wicklow) and Kenmare (Kerry) both 1,200 per 100,000 make up the ten most-infected regions of Ireland.

Belmullet remains the region with the least infections per person with a rate of 95 cases per 100,000, a rate 15 times less than Waterford City South.

Below are lists of the ten areas with the most and least infections per person in the State:

Highest number of infections

Waterford City South 1,486

Longford 1,445.8

Castleisland 1,289

Kanturk 1,243.2

Lismore 1,221

Waterford City East 1,209

Cahir 1,182.3

Carndonagh 1,167.2

Arklow 1,138.1

Kenmare 1,129.2

Lowest number of infections

Belmullet 95.2

Thurles 278.6

Clonmel 292.1

Claremorris 302.1

Trim 304.5

Rosslare 338.9

Newbridge 352.3

Athlone 361.4

Ballybay-Clones 365.1

Sligo-Strandhill 378.6

Other areas with a notably high prevalence of Covid-19 include Tralee (1,129), Granard (1,105), Drogheda Rural (1,102), Nenagh (1,066), Carrick-on-Shannon (1,056), Portlaw-Kilmacthomas (1,045), Tramore (1,032), Graiguecullen-Portarlington (1,042), Manorhamilton (1,025), Carlow (980), Ashbourne (1,000), Bantry-West Cork (958), Kilrush (928).