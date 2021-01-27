Coronavirus Ireland: 54 further deaths and 1,335 new cases confirmed

A further 54 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,335 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 191,182 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 3,120.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.

Of the cases notified today, 618 are men and 711 are women, with 54pc of them being under 45 years of age. The median age is 43 years old.

Across the country, 437 were in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.”

“The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths,” he said.

Yesterday the government announced additional lockdown measures to further stop the spread of the virus. First and foremost, they said that current Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until at least March 5, after which they will review them.

All visa-free travel from South America and South Africa is suspended also until at least March 5.

Read More

Those travelling from Brazil and South Africa will also have a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, even if they receive a negative Covid-19 test result. For passengers from any other countries, it is possible to leave mandatory quarantine after five days of self-isolation and two negative tests.

For now, it appears the government is ruling out a “zero Covid” strategy, with Micheál Martin saying: “I don’t think it’s possible or sustainable because it’s a promise we could never fulfil.” Leo Varadkar also added that: “It’s a false promise.”

As of Sunday, 143,000 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland. However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said distribution will be delayed in March as the country will not be receiving as much supply from AstraZeneca as expected.

“We have confirmed that the community vaccination programme will begin in February, subject to regulatory approval of AstraZeneca,” he said.

“Despite anticipated disruption to deliveries, which was announced on Friday 22 January, Ireland will receive a delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine within the expected range for February, although at the lower end of that range.

"Delivery in March is likely to be more impacted and considerably lower than what was originally stated by the company."

Read More

Irish Independent