Coronavirus Ireland: 47 further deaths and 901 new cases confirmed

There have been 47 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 901 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There is now a total of 212,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and there have been 4,082 Covid-19 related deaths in total.

Of the deaths today, 44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 to 99 years.

When it comes to the cases today, 473 are men and 422 are women, with 65pc being under 45 years of age. The median age was 36 years old.

Nationally, 437 cases were in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

One in three household contacts are now testing positive for Covid-19, which is due to the B117 UK variant, which now accounts for 90pc of all new cases, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said.

Read More

“Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious,” he said.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”

Meanwhile, over the last two weeks 37 children under the age of 12 have been hospitalised as a result of Covid-19. None of the patients were admitted to the ICU though, with the youngest age group to have someone in the ICU being in the 24-34 age group.

The age group with the largest number of hospitalisations from Covid-19 since March 2020 is those over the age of 65, with 6,635 people admitted to hospital.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Ireland: 182,193 first doses and 98,388 people have received their second dose.

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said hospitalisations and ICU numbers have fallen below the peak of the first wave in 2020, but cautioned that “the downward slope out of this is proving to be much slower than we would all like”.

Mr Reid said the news was cause for “good hope”.

The EU also signed an agreement with Moderna yesterday to double the number of vaccines the 27 member states will receive in 2021 to 310m.

To date, just 3,392 Moderna vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland but this is due to increase as deliveries become more frequent in the next month.

Read More





Irish Independent