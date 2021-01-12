Coronavirus Ireland: 46 further deaths and 3,086 new cases

There have been 46 further deaths and 3,086 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,397 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 155,591 confirmed cases.

Two of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 44 occurred in January 2021.

Of the cases notified today, 1,425 were men and 1,642 are women. 54pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 42 years old

604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,692 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that this evening there is a surge in deaths due to an “unsustainably high level” of infection.

“Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of COVID-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said that at least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years.

"This clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable COVID-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system,” he added.

