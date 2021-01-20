Coronavirus Ireland: 2,488 new cases and 61 more deaths confirmed

There have been 61 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced this evening.

They have also said that there are 2,488 new confirmed cases today.

There have now been 179,324 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

In total, there has been a total of 2,768 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, 58 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years.

Of the cases today, 1,090 are men, while 1,383 are women, and 51pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 44 years old.

Across the country, there are 726 in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,923 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11am. There have also been 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of Covid-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible.

“You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

“If you are Covid positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with.”

This comes after it emerged that a rapid increase in Covid-19 infection rates in Galway has caused growing alarm among health professionals.

The county has recorded a tenfold increase in Covid-19 daily infection compared to the first wave.

The situation prompted a joint appeal by the HSE, An Garda Síochána and local government to the public to stay vigilant and halt community transmission.

The three principal agencies came together to highlight the gravity of the public health risk in Galway, one of the few counties in the country where infection rates are continuing to rise.

Over the last two weeks, nearly 2,800 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the region.

As of Tuesday, 129 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in Galway University Hospital (GUH), and of those, 11 are in intensive care.

At the peak of the first wave, the highest number of patients in GUH with Covid-19 at any one time was 18.

