Cork University Hospital ward closed as 100 nurses out due to Covid-19

A ward has been closed in Cork University Hospital due to staff shortages as 100 nurses are out of work for Covid-19 related reasons.

As of 6.30pm on Saturday, there were no ICU beds left.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned that Irish hospitals are now under “extreme” pressure due to the third wave.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that the virus creates more patients and reduces staff in a “vicious combination”.

“COVID is creating more patients while also depleting staffing. It’s a vicious combination. Staff are far more experienced than they were at the start of this pandemic, but the sheer numbers are difficult to cope with.

“Frontline staff are running three services in parallel – a COVID health service, a non-COVID health service, and a mass vaccination scheme. This can only work if pressure on our hospitals is eased,” she said.

She said that the hospitals need “all hands on deck” and called on the public to follow public health advice.

“On behalf of Ireland’s nurses and midwives, the INMO is asking that the public stay home and strictly follow public health advice. The vaccine is being rolled out – we simply need to keep cases down.

“We need all hands on deck here. The government and HSE must focus on supporting the exhausted frontline healthcare workers. This means taking on additional capacity in the private sector and ensuring the childcare needs of frontline workers are taken into account,” she added.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) also warned that it has been coping with a surge in very ill patients over the past 72 hours.

Admissions have involved both patients ill with Covid-19 as part of the third surge in virus cases across Ireland as well as other normal winter illnesses.

Some parts of Cork have seen Covid-19 detection rates more than quadruple in the space of just 10 days - with a number of worrying clusters in north and east Cork as well as parts of Cork city.

Of the 3,394 cases confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Saturday, some 389 were in Cork.

This has meant that, per capita, Cork has recorded the highest outbreak rates of the virus in the country.

Such is the pressure now on CUH - the acute referral hospital for the entire southern region - that the South-South West Hospital Group urged people to seek assistance from their GP, where appropriate, before attending the emergency department.

Officials warned the emergency department has been "exceptionally busy" over the past few days.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission," a spokesperson said.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH. Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP or South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent."

Patients have been urged to consider other options to the emergency department including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre on the St Mary's Campus as well as local injury units in Mallow and Bantry.

CUH management paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of allstaff in coping with the challenges involved.

Online Editors