Cork startup raises €700k to improve access to speech therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease

A MedTech startup in Co Cork has raised €700,000 to improve access to speech therapy for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Teleatherapy, which is based in University College Cork, offers speech therapy technology to clinics and individuals with the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease worldwide and 90pc of patients experience difficulty with their speech.

There are approximately 12,000 people living with the condition in Ireland.

The co-founder and chief executive officer of Teleatherapy said Parkinson's disease can lead to the deterioration of voice and sometimes loss of speech.

Clare Meskill, who is a speech and language therapist, founded the app-based service in November 2020.

Chief technology officer Dave Calnan joined as co-founder in late 2022 to lead the technical development.

Ms Meskill said the service is “empowering individuals with the skills needed to maintain their voice and slow down progression”.

“Losing the ability to communicate can be incredibly isolating and impact people's ability to participate in everyday life. Voice is a huge part of our identity,” she said.

“Our technology enables speech and language therapists to support their clients with Parkinson's disease remotely and improve outcomes between therapy sessions.

“We are delighted with the progress seen to date and this funding will help us build upon this momentum and bring our technology to help as many people as possible.”

Teleatherapy, which has raised a total of €700,000 in pre-seed funding from private investors and Enterprise Ireland, has created the first full-circle platform connecting speech therapy clinics with their clients.

The platform enables speech and language therapists to prescribe exercises for clients which they can then complete at home with an app on their phone or tablet.

Results from these exercises are then fed back to the therapist in real time to monitor progress and provide intervention if needed.

The platform saves time for speech therapists who are working with limited resources and can help reduce waiting times.

Up to an additional two years of voice for an individual with Parkinson’s disease can be saved with consistent speech and language therapy.

This results in an improved quality of life and maintains an individual's ability to communicate and socialise with those around them.