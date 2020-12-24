‘Cork Nativity’ mother has Christmas miracle of her own as ‘bundle of joy’ Cuán is born

Naomi Lynch, a young mother, who features in RTÉ's short film, The Cork Nativity has had her own Christmas miracle due to the birth of her son, Cuán.

Cuán was born almost immediately after filming the short feature, Naomi revealed and branded her own arrival as 7lb 14oz of “pure perfection”.

"Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed, at 8.38pm - 7lb 14oz of perfection! His older brother Oisín is obsessed with him,” Naomi beamed.

The new mother shared images of her with a swaddled Cuán along with doting dad Peter and son Oisín after the newborn’s arrival.

Naomi was among a diverse cast of people from the Rebel County, who gave new life and voice to the 2000 year old Gospel Nativity story, telling it line by line in their own contemporary context.

The short film, which also features Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King, Cork Penny Dinners hero Caitriona Twomey, young Rebel Wheelers wheelchair basketball star TJ Lotty and a host of other Cork characters, has already attracted over 40,000 views on social media before airing on TV.

Despite being visibly very close to delivering her baby in Cork University Maternity Hospital, Naomi Lynch gamely agreed to pull on a dressing gown and deliver a line from the original Nativity story, as she awaited the arrival of her own son: "You will find the baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger," Naomi declared,

The Cork Nativity airs at 8pm on RTÉ One tonight

