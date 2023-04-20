Cork firefighters protest over staffing levels

CORK firefighters launched a campaign of industrial action as they warned that staff shortages now pose a danger to both personnel and to the public.

The campaign of industrial action commenced with a public protest by firefighters after their Thursday shift at the main Cork Fire Brigade depot at Angelsea Street.

Firefighters warned that, if urgent concessions are not made, they are prepared to escalate their industrial action.

Cork City Council reassured members of the public that the industrial action will not impact emergency response services.

Cork firefighters trade union, SIPTU, warned that enhanced resources urgently need to be provided.

SIPTU organiser, Con Casey, said firefighters were being asked to cover greater areas without adequate resources including additional staffing - and said it was "shameful" that they had been forced to launch industrial action.

“The root cause of this dispute lies with the failure of fire service management to reinstate the Ballincollig Retained Fire and Rescue Service or provide additional resources to the Cork City Fire Brigade to provide cover in this area," he said.

“The consequences of this has been to expand the area covered by the Cork City Fire Brigade without providing staff to operate the fire appliance in Ballincollig fire station, which is known as the ‘Fourth Pump’."

"Vacancies for retained fire and rescue service members in the Ballincollig area have remained unfilled since September 2021 even though the first recruitment campaign commenced in October 2020.”

“It is shameful that Cork City Council should force firefighters, who literally put their lives on the line for their communities, into industrial action in this way."

"Official notice of industrial action, up to and including strike action, was served on Cork City Council earlier this month. If our members must escalate their industrial action to force a resolution to this dispute, they will.”

SIPTU division organiser Karan O Loughlin said the dispute would be immediately resolved if agreed staffing levels were provided.

“The resolution to this dispute lies in the appointment of retained fire and rescue service personnel in the Ballincollig area to allow the ‘Fourth Pump’ to be operated at agreed manning levels."

"If this proves unattainable, the Cork City Brigade must be provided with adequate personnel to allow the ‘Fourth Pump’ to operate.”

Cork City Council said it was committed to achieving a resolution to the dispute and had contacted the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

"Cork City Council invited SIPTU to talks with a view to finding a solution to this dispute and the Council remains available to meet union representatives," a spokesperson said.

"Last night, Cork City Council also sought the assistance of the WRC."

"Cork City Council is committed to engaging in meaningful and focused discussions with all parties involved and to using the established industrial relations machinery of the State to agree a path forward to resolve matters."

City Hall management said they were "disappointed" that SIPTU members chose to mount industrial action when the council had already made itself available for discussions.