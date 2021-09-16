Cork County Council refuses planning permission for major redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork County Council has refused planning permission for a major redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

In a statement release online this evening, the Board of Pairc Ui Chaoimh Stadium and Cork GAA said they are surprised and extremely disappointed at the decision.

The statement said: “The decision notwithstanding, there remain serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future.

“The Board and Cork GAA’s intention was always to enhance the operation of the stadium and to improve its interaction and integration with Marina Park.

“We submitted this planning application in good faith following extensive pre-planning consultations with Cork City Council, and had sought to engage positively and constructively in the process.

“As applicants, we were expecting a request for further information from the Planning Department, and would have fully engaged with that process as is standard practice in most applications of this size and scale.”

It said that no such request was forthcoming.

“The outright refusal raises serious and immediate questions about the safety of the existing vehicular access to Pairc UiChaoimh via the pedestrianised Marina.

“Cork GAA has grave concerns about this ongoing situation.

“The issue of insufficient disabled parking in proximity to the stadium, which was highlighted prominently in the application, remains a critical deficit.

“The Board will continue to seek an appropriate resolution to the issues outlined, and will now consider all options.

“We will continue to seek to engage with residents groups and all interested parties in a meaningful way as we work to achieve the full potential of the stadium for all the people of Cork.

“The Board of Pairc UiChaoimh and Cork GAA will seek an urgent meeting with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal of the planning application.”

The redevelopment was contentious because it included plans to build car parks on two council-owned sites in an area which had been identified to form part of the new linear Marina Park amenity – and that this was a key factor in the Council’s final decision.

The planning application, the Irish Examiner reported, generated more than 120 submissions, included plans for a new GAA museum, an office hub, a café and visitors centre and an exhibition space - as well as a redesign of the South Stand.

The Cork County lodged the planning application for the major redevelopment in July – four years after it spent €90m to regenerate the stadium with pitch enhancements and a new state-of-the-art stand.