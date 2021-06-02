Cork authorities to fence off city quays in bid to stop Covid-19 gatherings

CORK authorities have moved to crackdown on large quayside gatherings of youngsters during the recent fine weather in the city centre amid Covid-19 and public safety concerns.

Port of Cork has now confirmed that it will fence off large areas of the city quays including cargo storage areas, locations near berthed commercial vessels and any quay near storage areas.

The move came after hundreds of teenagers and young adults began using the sprawling upper city quays as areas to socialise outdoors over recent weeks.

Some quays - located just a few hundred metres from Cork city centre - became popular areas for impromptu picnics, drinking parties and large social gatherings.

Concern had been raised that some youngsters even attempted to swim from the upper quays during the recent fine spell despite clear safety warnings as to the dangerous tidal currents.

Port of Cork confirmed it will now be implementing sweeping safety and security measures ahead of the bank holiday weekend and the potential for further large gatherings by the quays.

"Fencing will be erected this week, ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and will remain in place until further notice," a Port of Cork spokesperson said.

"There are health and safety risks associated with large public gatherings on the quays and the public are advised not to congregate in this area."

"The Port of Cork would like to remind the public that the city quays are a 24/7 working port area with commercial ships, plant and other equipment and HGV traffic in operation. The city quays are predominantly used for dry or break bulk cargo."

Motorists have also been warned that parking is not permitted along the quays and vehicles left unattended will be clamped.

"The Port of Cork operates 24/7 and commercial traffic can be scheduled or unscheduled. Irrespective, when a ship arrives into Cork, it is imperative the berths and quays are free and available to operate and facilitate that vessel."

Cork authorities have urged people eager to socialise outdoors to utilise city parks while adhering to all Covid-19 controls.

