‘Copious cups of tea and sandwiches’ – Tedfest returns to Aran Islands in March

TedFest organisers have confirmed that the cult festival will return to the Aran Islands on the first weekend in March.

The annual cultural event which celebrates everything Father Ted will include a full programme for the first time since February 2020.

Inis Mór will become ‘Craggy Island’ once more, for what organisers are promising will be a “weekend of high-jinx”.

While the official itinerary for TedFest 2022 has not been announced yet, it has been confirmed that highlights will include the annual Lovely Girls Competition, Ted's Got Talent, Craggy Island’s fittest family, Matchmaking with Nellie, the Craggy Cup and more.

Original cast members Fr Damo (Joe Rooney) and Eoin McLove (Patrick McDonell) are firm favourites at the event and have been confirmed for the upcoming festivities.

“Copious cups of tea and sandwiches, a lot of red tank-tops, nuns on the run, priests on the pull, map-cap costumes and of course a bishop getting a kick up the arse - Tedfest is Fr Ted, Ireland’s best loved TV Show is celebrated.

"Interestingly, Tedfest was the last great festival that went ahead in 2020 before lockdown and now will be possibly the first festival to take place post lockdown,” Tedfest organisers said in a statement.

“The music line-up is always a triumph at TedFest and Trad for Trocaire will surely bring out the dancing priests and raise some money for a good cause that won’t just ‘rest in our account’. All activity will take place at the Aran Islands hotel on Inis Mor which has the space to accommodate the Music Stages, the Craggy Craic Den and full extended line-up.”

The festival runs from March 3rd – 6th and tickets are now available at Tedfest.org.