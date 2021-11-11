| 3.7°C Dublin

COP26 dispatch: The long road to decarbonising transport

An indigenous woman takes part in a protest outside JP Morgan during Cop26 in Glasgow. Picture: Reuters Expand

An indigenous woman takes part in a protest outside JP Morgan during Cop26 in Glasgow. Picture: Reuters

Vera O'Riordan

It was a great day to sit in on the policy heavy presidency events towards the back of the COP26 venue in Glasgow and keep away from the activist and increasingly directionless "action zone" to the front of the event campus.

Conversations and policies abounded in the areas of net zero freight and green aviation on Wednesday. A handful of countries signed up to be part of a declaration to bring about net zero shipping by 2050.

They are going to test the waters with net zero corridors using ammonia and hydrogen along a key shipping route between Australia to Japan to start, setting up a way forward for other shipping routes to follow. For any transport enthusiast, it was a great session looking at how to implement sustainable shipping - but there are only 18 countries signed up, leaving me wondering about the other 180+ countries who decided to give it a pass.

