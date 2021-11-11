COP26 dispatch: The long road to decarbonising transport

It was a great day to sit in on the policy heavy presidency events towards the back of the COP26 venue in Glasgow and keep away from the activist and increasingly directionless "action zone" to the front of the event campus.

Conversations and policies abounded in the areas of net zero freight and green aviation on Wednesday. A handful of countries signed up to be part of a declaration to bring about net zero shipping by 2050.

They are going to test the waters with net zero corridors using ammonia and hydrogen along a key shipping route between Australia to Japan to start, setting up a way forward for other shipping routes to follow. For any transport enthusiast, it was a great session looking at how to implement sustainable shipping - but there are only 18 countries signed up, leaving me wondering about the other 180+ countries who decided to give it a pass.

There was a representative from a green shipping company who mentioned that a carbon tax of €130 should be set, to make the hydrogen and ammonia fuels used for fossil free shipping. For reference, the carbon tax in Ireland is currently €30, set to go up to €100 per tonne by 2030.

Read More





Read More

Over at the zero emissions vehicle talk, again, much excitement of increasing sales of electric cars and model types. Despite all the fuss, it was mentioned that only 30pc of car manufacturers committed to phasing out fossil fuel sales... what about the other 70pc?

Again, overexcitement on the electric and hydrogen truck front was to be found. Only 15 countries committed to 30pc net zero sales of zero emission trucks and heavy good vehicles by 2030. The panel discussion came across as a borderline sales pitch masking a mediocre target as a significant one.

The holes in the net zero by 2050 target continue to show, as what happens in the meantime from 2020 up to 2030 with regard to fossil fuel emissions is what really matters. It was perhaps the most tone-deaf panel discussion I have witnessed in a long time.

A talk on Climate Adaption for Small Island States representatives from Ireland (Minister Simon Coveney), Fiji and Seychelles treated the climate targets with the respect they deserve. Opening remarks from Chair of Elders (and of course Former President) Mary Robinson again reminded us all why we are here. Going beyond a 1.5-degree warming would spell the end of existence for a number of small Island states in the Pacific, and the red tape surrounding Climate Adaption funds was noted as a key issue these places are facing. What's the point in having billions in funding available if it's impossible to access it in the event of an extreme weather event?

From the events on Wednesday at COP26, it was when policy makers levelled the seriousness of the situation that inspired the most confidence.

Again, in freight transport, switching to low-carbon freight transport requires acknowledging that in the industry cost is king. If electric vans and hydrogen trucks are cheaper than fossil fuels, companies will jump in with both feet.

There are some great companies such as IKEA leading the way with solid commitments to carbon neutrality, but most companies aren't prepared to be as climate-centric as opposed to cost-focused.

Getting industry in general to follow up either means making fossil fuels very expensive or making fossil free methods much cheaper than they currently are, and cheaper than fossil fuels. Straight-up commitments to funding for fossil free technologies and switchovers, fossil fuel reductions and cost hikes inspire confidence.

There's hope to be found within the transport sector for sure. The technology pathways are clear to see. However, the targets by 2030, and the number of countries involved is not enough if we are looking for significant emissions in the medium term.

Vera O’Riordan is a PhD student with the Energy Policy and Modelling Group at the MaREI centre at University College Cork and is part of the delegation from UCC attending the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow