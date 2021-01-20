Coombe orders independent review into how 16 family members of staff were given Covid vaccine

01/01/2020 Prof Michael O‚ÄôConnell who was inaugurated as the new Master at The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital outside the hospital on Cork Street, Dublin Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

An independent review has been ordered by the Coombe maternity hospital in Dublin into how the relatives of a number of staff were given the Covid-19 vaccine.

A statement from the hospital said its board had met to discuss the issue which arose late in the evening of Friday January 8 in relation to the vaccine rollout.

“Given the serious nature of the matter the board has made the decision to commence an independent review. It expects this review will be completed within a number of weeks.

“The board has also taken the decision to task a senior clinician from within the hospital to lead and take full responsibility for the next stage of its vaccination rollout until it is completed,” it said.

Earlier this week it emerged that 16 family members of staff were given the vaccine after vaccinators could find no other health workers to receive leftover jabs.

The hospital said that on Friday January 8 at approximately 9pm 16 vaccine doses, of the over 1,100 administered to frontline staff, GPs and local community health workers, were available and if they were not used, they would have had to have been discarded.

“At that time, the HSE booking system and portal was not live, as it came online the following morning (Saturday 9th), and so it was not possible to pre-book vaccinations and therefore be certain of the number of vaccinations required. It is important to note that the HSE booking system and portal is now live,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The hospital worked throughout the day, reconstituting the vials and making vaccines available to front-line workers. At the time five vaccines were expected from each vial, however throughout the day it was possible to get six doses out of most vials, and in some cases seven.

“As a direct result of this operational efficiency, over 120 additional vaccines, over and above what had been anticipated, were made available.

"The team at the hospital proactively contacted the HSE to inform them of the additional available doses and actively sought out front-line workers to vaccinate. The hospital followed government guidelines and focused on the two current priority groups.

“That evening there were 16 vaccine doses that had been made up (reconstituted) remaining, and to ensure that vaccines were not wasted they were administered to family members of employees of the hospital.

"Of the 16 recipients, nine were over 70 and the remaining seven were of varying age. It would not be appropriate for the hospital to comment on the individuals involved.”

Hospital Master Prof Michael O’Connell said: “The decision to use the vaccines that had already been made up was made to ensure that not a single reconstituted vaccine was wasted. Had they not been used they would have been discarded.

"I was keenly aware of that and throughout the evening and from 9.30pm onward I personally made every effort to prioritise and identify additional frontline workers and followed all measures available to me at the time. In hindsight as Master I deeply regret that family members of employees were vaccinated and for that I wholeheartedly apologise.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked for a report on the matter from the Health Service Executive.

Last week updated guidelines were issued by the HSE saying that during a vaccination session a reserve list of health staff needed to be drawn up in the event of surplus vaccines.

Online Editors