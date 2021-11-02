Grab your scarves and wrap up warm as cool conditions are set to continue this week.

Gavin Gallagher, meteorologist with Met Éireann, said today will be a cool day with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

“Scattered showers will be heaviest and most frequent today in the west and north and there will be a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. It will be a cool day overall with highs of 9C to 11C in a light to moderate northwest breeze,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said tonight will turn very cool with lowest temperatures of 1C to 2C possible across the country and fog will form early in the night.

“Most areas will be dry tonight, but a few showers will persist mainly across the north and west. It will be a cool night again tonight with lows of around 1C or 2C possible and a little milder in the north,” he said.

Wednesday will be a fresh, mostly dry day with sunny spells and a few showers most likely over the northern half of the country.

Mr Gallagher said it will be cool tomorrow with a brisk northernly breeze and highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Thursday will be largely dry with sunny spells in the morning. However, cloud will increase from the west as the day goes on with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

It will be mostly dry on Thursday night, cloudy in the west and north with some clear spells further east. Temperatures will drop to between 1C and 6C, coldest in the south.

It will be a mainly dry day on Friday with some light patchy drizzle mostly in the west and north. Temperatures will range from 10C to 12C.

Friday night will be cloudy with some patchy light rain in the west. More persistent rain will arrive into the northwest in the early morning. Friday night will be a milder night with temperatures not falling below 6C or 7C.

Outbreaks of rain will cross the country on Saturday from the west with all areas experiencing some rain during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise slightly with highs of 12C to 14C throughout the day.

Mr Gallagher said Sunday will be a better day with mainly dry conditions.

“Sunday will be a better day with mainly dry weather and cloudier conditions. There will be some light rain in the west and southwest later in the day with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C with light winds,” he said.

It comes as Met Éireann published their weather report for the month of October today which shows that rainfall was above average in most places.

October was mild and wet overall and the majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average (LTA).

Monthly rainfall values ranged from 78pc at Gurteen, Co Tipperary to 172pc at Roche’s Point, Co Cork.

The highest daily rainfall total was 64.7 mm at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry on Friday 8.

A number of places reached record breaking rainfall levels. Sherkin Island, Co Cork, had its wettest October since 1988 with 205.8 mm. Both Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, and Belmullet, Co Mayo, had their wettest October since 2000.

Cork Airport, Co Cork, had its wettest October since 2005 with 197.6 mm.

October was unseasonably warm with all mean air temperatures across the country above their LTA.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, on Thursday 7 with a temperature of 20.4C.

There was no air frost reported this month.

Three stations had their warmest October since 2001. These were Dublin Airport, Co Dublin, with a mean temperature of 11.9C, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, with 11.4C and Mullingar, Co Westmeath, with 11.4C also.

All available sunshine totals were also above their LTA for the month.

Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 75.4 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal, to 111.9 hours at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 9.9 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on Sunday 10.

Strong gales were also reported during the month. Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 9.8 km/h at Moore Park, Co Cork, to 28.9 km/h at Mace Head, Co Galway.

Both the month’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed was reported at Mace Head, Co Galway on Sunday 31. The highest gust was 100 km/h while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 78 km/h.