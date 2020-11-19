Convention Centre raises concerns with Oireachtas about lack of social distancing

THE health and safety manager of the Convention Centre raised concerns about breaches of Covid-19 health guidelines in the building while the Dáil sat there.

The email, dated 9 September, said: “There were many observations last week in the Forum where social distancing was not being adhered to. This is critical for the safety of all the members and Oireachtas staff and the CCD [Convention Centre] staff also.”

The Oireachtas responded to say that members of their compliance team would be in place the next day and had been made aware of the “particular concerns”.

However, the Oireachtas has refused to release dozens of reports about failures to comply with Covid-19 health guidelines in the Leinster House complex and during sittings in the Convention Centre.

Read More

The records include a complaint by a political staffer that a named TD or senator was failing to observe Covid-19 measures.

In another case, a member of staff complained about the impact of “members’ non-compliance on [their] own health” while other reports contain “observations about named members”.

A significant number of reports from relatively junior members of Oireachtas staff have also been withheld where their duties have involved trying to persuade TDs, senators, and others to remain compliant with public-health measures.

One complaint that was released related to seats being dragged around a café area. “Chairs in the Coffee Dock are still being moved by users from their current, socially distanced positions.”

In a self-service area, there was also a request for single-use face masks to be provided.

“We think this should be a matter of priority as there is a repeated problem of people forgetting masks,” said an email, “thus putting staff and fellow customers at risk in one of the busiest areas of the Leinster House complex.”

The arrival in that area of large numbers of people at the same time were also raised. An email said: “There doesn’t seem to be a limit on the numbers entering the area, just a limit on the seating there.”

A report from August related to a lack of signage and social distancing in a smoking section outside the Leinster House 2000 building. Another flagged the absence of disinfectants in the Seanad chamber in September.

The complaints led to a formal reminder from the Ceann Comhairle in mid-October, which issued to all TDs and senators by email reiterating the importance of public-health measures.

In refusing access to the other records, the Oireachtas said some staff have said there is an “imbalance of power” in them trying to convince politicians to follow guidelines.

“The willingness of members and staff to be guided and the effectiveness of compliance staff in this role depends heavily on goodwill on both sides,” they said.

The Oireachtas also said release of further detailed records could actually lead to less adherence to public-health measures. Copies of the complaints or reports had been sought under Freedom of Information, but only 12 of the 61 records identified were released.

Read More





Online Editors