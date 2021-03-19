Controversial councillor Paddy Holohan no longer a member of Sinn Féin

Controversial councillor Paddy Holohan is no longer a member of Sinn Féin, it can be revealed.

The South Dublin County Council (SDCC) representative did not renew his membership of the party and so will no longer represent the party on the council.

The party took disciplinary action against the councillor after it urged him to remove a Facebook post supporting a salon owner who reopened in breach of Covid-19 restrictions last month.

He said that C&N Beauty Room owner Christine McTiernan was “inspiring” after she was arrested by gardaí for opening her business and appeared later in court.

However, Cllr Holohan did not remove his posts, made on his Facebook profile.

"Paddy Holohan has chosen not to renew his membership of the party,” a spokesperson for the party told Independent.ie.

"He is therefore no longer a member of Sinn Féin and no longer represents Sinn Féin on SDCC."

Mr Holohan was previously suspended from the party last year, when it emerged he made a string of offensive comments on a podcast.

He suggested “loads” of underage girls were having sex with men and blackmailing them for sums of money up to €10,000. He said some women were “f*****g scum”.

He also said that Leo Varadkar’s “blood ran to India” and insisted the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said his comments were “vile” and “offensive”.

He was later reinstated by the party and his name had been put forward for lord mayor role on South Dublin County Council.

However, he lost the vote and Sinn Féin said they were not aware Mr Holohan had been nominated.

The party then moved to stand down the party’s organisation in the Dublin South West constituency.

Mr Holohan did not respond to several requests for comment by Independent.ie.

