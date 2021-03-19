Controversial councillor Paddy Holohan has spoken out after it was revealed he is no longer a member of Sinn Féin.

The South Dublin County Council (SDCC) representative did not renew his membership of the party and so will no longer represent the party on the council.

The party took disciplinary action against the councillor after it urged him to remove a Facebook post supporting a salon owner who reopened in breach of Covid-19 restrictions last month.

He said that C&N Beauty Room owner Christine McTiernan was “inspiring” after she was arrested by gardaí for opening her business and appeared later in court.

However, Cllr Holohan did not remove his posts, made on his Facebook profile.

"Paddy Holohan has chosen not to renew his membership of the party,” a spokesperson for the party told Independent.ie.

"He is therefore no longer a member of Sinn Féin and no longer represents Sinn Féin on SDCC."

Mr Holohan was previously suspended from the party last year, when it emerged he made a string of offensive comments on a podcast.

He suggested “loads” of underage girls were having sex with men and blackmailing them for sums of money up to €10,000. He said some women were “f*****g scum”.

He also said that Leo Varadkar’s “blood ran to India” and insisted the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said his comments were “vile” and “offensive”.

He was later reinstated by the party and his name had been put forward for lord mayor role on South Dublin County Council.

However, he lost the vote and Sinn Féin said they were not aware Mr Holohan had been nominated.

The party then moved to stand down the party’s organisation in the Dublin South West constituency.

Cllr Holohan will stay on as an independent councillor in South Dublin.

He took to his Instagram this afternoon to confirm that he will not be renewing his membership of Sinn Féin.

In a video post he said that he found it “highly unfair” that findings of the investigation by the party, which took place last year, were not released to the public, media or party members.

Mr Holohan said that his daughter was born on February 24, and two days later, he received a complaint about his social media post in support of Ms McTiernan.

“I want to stress that I was not asking anybody to break any regulations or restrictions in this post, I was merely showing my support for a business who had found themselves in a similar situation to thousands of other businesses across the country during this pandemic,” he said.

In the video, he also apologises to his partner Chelsea.

“Chelsea, I love you, and I’m very sorry for this past situation that’s happened in our family and what you’ve had to read online about me and about our family and stuff like that,” he says.

“I apologise but today is a brighter day.”

He thanked his community for the “help and all of your suggestions and support”.

Mr Holohan added that he will work with his fellow councillors and elected members on the council.

“Integrity is what you will get from me and that’s what I will stand by, I will stand my ground no matter what,” he said.

Mr Holohan did not respond to several requests for comment by Independent.ie.

