Controversial Boeing superjet involved in two crashes killing 346 people including Irish Aid worker has been cleared for take-off

US aviation regulators have cleared for take-off the controversial Boeing superjet that has been grounded for almost two years following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, including an Irish aid worker.

The longest flight ban in aviation history was lifted today( Wednesday) on the Boeing 737 Max by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after it signed an order quashing the 20-month ban it imposed on Chicago-based aviation giant.

Michéal Ryan (39), a father-of-two from Lahinch, Co Clare was killed when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia en route to Nairobi, Kenya on March 10, 2019.

Mr Ryan, the deputy chief engineer with the United Nations World Food programme, was among 157 passengers on board the flight who was killed when the super jet crashed less than a minute from take-off.

A previous accident involving the same jetliner six months earlier claimed the lives of another 189 passengers and crew when a Lion Air 737 Max crashed in Indonesia.

The horrific crashes led to the grounding of the jet and a subsequent US congressional report that was highly critical of the FAA – accusing it of contributing to an “horrific culmination” of failures before the accidents.

But after almost two years of intense regulatory scrutiny and upheaval for the world’s largest aviation manufacturer that cost it around €20bn US, the FAA’s Steve Dickson gave the green light for the jet to resume flying, according to the Reuters news agency.

"We've done everything humanly possible to make sure" these types of crashes do not happen again, Dickson told Reuters, saying he felt "100pc confident" in the plane's safety.

His decision means that US airlines can resume 737 Max commercial flights but airlines in other jurisdictions would need approval from their own regulators before they can resume flights.

Aviation regulators in both Canada and Brazil are still conducting their own reviews of the superjet.

But the news came as a blow to families of the crash victims, including Mr Ryan’s widow Naoise Ryan who told Reuters “our family was broken.”

Her late husband’s mother Catherine Ryan earlier this year said Boeing should be held to account for the death of her son and the other victims.

She could not be contacted for comment.

But families of other Ethiopian crash victims said in a statement they felt "sheer disappointment and renewed grief" following the FAA's decision to return the aircraft to service.

While the jet may go back into service in the US by the end of this year pending compliance with various requirements by the FAA, the Irish Aviation Authority said “The suspension of operations for commercial operations of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Irish airspace remains in place.”

Meanwhile, the process to put the planes back in the air will be long and complex, according to Reuters.

The FAA is requiring new pilot training and software upgrades to deal with a stall-prevention system called MCAS, which in both crashes repeatedly and powerfully shoved down the jet's nose as pilots struggled to regain control.

US airlines with 737 Max jets said on Wednesday they would complete the FAA's maintenance and training requirement as they gradually return the plane to schedules that have been drastically reduced in the pandemic.

American Airlines plans to relaunch the first commercial Max flight since the grounding on Dec. 29, followed by United Airlines in the first quarter of 2021 and Southwest Airlines in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines said it expected to receive its first 737 Max aircraft early next year and begin passenger service in March.

The FAA, which has faced accusations of being too close to Boeing in the past, said it would no longer allow Boeing to sign off on the airworthiness of some 450 737 Maxs built and parked during the flight ban. It plans in-person inspections that could take a year or more to complete, prolonging the jets' delivery.

